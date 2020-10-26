e-paper
Home / Music / Ananya Birla slams US restaurant for being racist: ‘Literally threw my family and I, out of their premises’

Ananya Birla slams US restaurant for being racist: ‘Literally threw my family and I, out of their premises’

Ananya Birla has shared her ordeal at a restaurant in the US, saying “this is not okay”.

music Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 14:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ananya Birla has termed a US restaurant 'racist' as she detailed her experience on social media.
Ananya Birla has termed a US restaurant ‘racist’ as she detailed her experience on social media.
         

Ananya Birla, the daughter of Aditya Birla Group’s billionaire chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, has slammed a US restaurant for being “racist”, saying the Italian-American dining place in California “literally threw” her and her family out of their premises.

The singer and artist took to Twitter to share her ordeal on Saturday, saying “this is not okay”. “This restaurant @ScopaRestaurant literally threw my family and I, out of their premises. So racist. So sad. You really need to treat your customers right. Very racist. This is not okay,” she said in a tweet.

 
 

The Scopa Italian Roots restaurant is an Italian-American dining place by chef Antonia Lofaso in California. “We waited for 3 hours to eat at your restaurant. @chefantonia Your waiter Joshua Silverman was extremely rude to my mother, bordering racist. This isn’t okay,” Ananya said in another tweet, in which she tagged Lofaso.

She is the daughter of Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and educationist and mental health activist Neerja Birla. In a tweet, Neerja also lashed out at the restaurant for ill-treating them. “Very shocking… absolutely ridiculous behaviour by @ScopaRestaurant. You have no right to treat any of your customers like this,” she said.

“I have never experienced anything of this sort. Racism exists and is real. Unbelievable. @ScopaRestaurant,” their son Aryaman Birla also tweeted.

