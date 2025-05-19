Donald Trump claims Kamala Harris paid this massive amount to Beyoncé for poll endorsement

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that pop star Beyoncé got $11 million to endorse the presidential campaign of Kamala Harris. US President Donald Trump said on May 19, 2025, that pop diva Beyoncé got $11 million for endorsing Kamala Harris. (AFP)

While Trump provided no evidence to back up the allegations about Beyonce, he cited ‘news reports’ to back up his claims.

“According to news reports, Beyoncé was paid $11,000,000 to walk onto a stage, quickly ENDORSE KAMALA, and walk off to loud booing for never having performed, NOT EVEN ONE SONG! Remember, the Democrats and Kamala illegally paid her millions of Dollars for doing nothing other than giving Kamala a full-throated ENDORSEMENT,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Beyoncé had endorsed Kamala Harris at a rally in late October last year by making an appearance. The Republican leader called it ‘an illegal election scam of the highest level'. He also called for an explanation from many other stars like Oprah Winfrey, Bruce Springsteen, and ‘many others’.

“THIS IS AN ILLEGAL ELECTION SCAM AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL! IT IS AN ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION! BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, OPRAH, BONO AND, PERHAPS, MANY OTHERS, HAVE A LOT OF EXPLAINING TO DO!!!” he added.

What did Kamala Harris' campaign and celebs named by Donald Trump say about the allegations?

Kamala Harris's team, meanwhile, has denied rumors that she paid Beyoncé to appear at a rally during last year's election campaign against Donald Trump.

The campaign listed one endorsement-related expenditure of $75 in its financial reports to an environmental advocacy group.

On the other hand, Oprah Winfrey has defended a $1 million payment to her production company from the Harris campaign to cover costs associated with the talk show legend's production company hosting the presidential candidate at a rally in September.

During the rally in late October last year, for which Trump claims that Harris' campaign paid $11 million to Beyonce, the ‘Freedom’ singer had said: "I'm not here as a celebrity. I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother."