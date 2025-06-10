Ishaan Khatter shares he lost 8–10 kgs in 2 months to play a 21-year-old in Homebound: ‘I had to lose all my muscles’

Ishaan Khatter wowed fans with his six-pack abs and sculpted physique in the series Royals. However, he recently revealed that maintaining this physique became a challenge for his movie Homebound, where he had to lose weight. Ishan shared that he shed 8-10 kilos in just two months to fit the requirements of the role. (Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness secrets for staying in top shape at 40: 17,000 steps daily, cryotherapy and 7 hours of sleep ) Ishaan Khatter reveals the struggle of maintaining his physique while losing weight for Homebound.(Instagram)

How Ishaan Khatter lost 10 kgs in 2 months

In an interview with Mashable India, Ishaan opened up about the physical transformation he underwent, "After Royals, I had to lose weight for Homebound. In fact, not only weight, when I met the director, he told me to lose all my muscles. 'You have to look normal.' So, it became a disadvantage. I completely understood why he said that. I lost about 8–10 kilos… to play a 21-22-year-old boy," he shared.

Despite the physical challenge, Ishaan credits his long-standing commitment to fitness for helping him adapt quickly. His physique, he explained, is the result of years of consistent effort, not just a one- or two-year transformation. Having a background in dance and a sustained interest in fitness, he maintains a base level of conditioning that allows him to manage even during periods of reduced exercise.

What's Ishaan's fitness mantra

Stressing that there's no shortcut to fitness, he added, “It's consistency. I know it's a boring answer, but it's the truth. Aap lagey raho. Just do enough so that you don't get demotivated by fatigue the next day. Don't push yourself over the edge.”

He also cautioned against falling into the all-or-nothing trap, "People have these bursts of enthusiasm like around New Year where they hit the gym hard and then burn out. But we are made to move. We're designed to move. Just find your own way of doing it."