Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness secrets for staying in top shape at 40: 17,000 steps daily, cryotherapy and 7 hours of sleep

Portugal clinched their second UEFA Nations League title after defeating Spain, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a vital equaliser. One of the most sought-after and popular footballers worldwide, Ronaldo continues to defy age. While most players retire around 35, he remains in peak condition at 40, showcasing unmatched fitness and stamina. Let's explore how this football legend keeps his fitness game so strong. (Also read: Fitness coach shares how much fat, carbs and protein you need to consume for fat loss: ‘Calculate your calories’ ) Cristiano Ronaldo reveals key habits for staying fit and active at 40.(AFP)

How Ronaldo stays fit at 40

In a YouTube interview with Whoop on May 20, the Portuguese footballer revealed key habits that help him stay in peak shape even at 40. He shared that he clocks in 17,000 steps a day and prioritises getting at least seven hours of quality sleep. "That's how I live my life, I'm always moving, whether it's football or playing with my kids. So I'm not surprised. Sleep is probably the most important tool I have. It's the only time you can truly recover and reset," he said, adding that he usually sleeps from around 11 PM to 8:30 or 8:45 AM.

Cristiano reflected on the evolution of his training mindset, saying, "When you're younger, you think you're unbreakable. But as you age, football takes a greater physical toll. You have to manage that. You have to be smart and do things differently. I've learned through time and experience, and I adjust year by year."

Ronaldo's fitness routine

His training remains relentless, whether it's match day or not, Ronaldo is either on the field or in the gym. At home, he focuses on weight training to build strength and incorporates high-intensity sprints to maintain his cardiovascular fitness. He believes that every hour of intense physical activity should be balanced with an equal amount of purposeful recovery. His holistic regimen includes cold showers, cryotherapy, compression therapy, sauna sessions, and regular stretching.