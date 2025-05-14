Is too much exercise bad for adolescents? Study explores physical activity and brain’s link

Physical activity has always been associated with boosting better mental health. It helps in boosting our mood and making us feel better. But according to a recent study, exercising can have positive benefits for our mental health only when it is done to a limit. Too much of exercise can backfire. Also read | How much exercise you really need each week: Are you following it? Exercising can have positive benefits for our mental health only when it is done to a limit.(Pexels)

In adolescents, physical activity is promoted as a daily routine to boost physical as well as mental health. But the study observed that moderate exercise can have lesser thought problems in them, while too much of physical workout can flare them up.

Findings of the study

The researchers used data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study which included samples from 7,188 participants who were around 11 to 12 years old. Each participant wore a Fitbit wrist device every day for three weeks to track their daily steps and other physical activities. Their parent’s analysis of their exercise habits and sports participation was also analysed. Internalising problems (such as anxiety or sadness), externalising problems (such as aggression), and thought problems (such as unusual thinking or poor attention) were also tracked in these participants. Also read | 5 incredible health benefits of exercising in the morning: Weight management to mental clarity

How much exercise is too much exercise?(Pexels)

Exercise and mental health

The study authors observed that with physical activity, both moderate and vigorous levels, the participants demonstrated lesser 9internalising and thought problems. However, there was no strong link observed between physical activity and externalising problems. The relationship between exercise and mental health was observed to be non-linear. The best outcomes were observed in participants who followed a moderate physical routine.

Shaping the way brain processes information

The study observed that physical activity can boost mental health in adolescents by shaping the way the brain processes information and coordinates with the regions responsible for attention, motor skills, and emotional regulation. “We found that the effects of physical activity on mental health act more through brain function than through brain morphology in adolescence,” the study authors added. Also read | Longevity to weight loss; 6 wonderful health benefits of regular exercise

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.