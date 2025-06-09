Fitness coach shares how much fat, carbs and protein you need to consume for fat loss: ‘Calculate your calories’

When it comes to fat loss, it’s not just about eating less, it’s about eating right. You need the ideal balance of macronutrients to shed fat effectively without compromising your health or energy levels. Fitness coach Shantnu Sood shared in his June 6 Instagram post the exact amounts of protein, carbs, and fats you need to consume for fat loss. (Also read: Fitness coach shares fastest way to drop body fat from 30 to 10 percent: ‘You will lose 3–4 pounds every week’ ) Fitness coach Shantanu Sood reveals steps to calculate calories and macros for fat loss. (Pexels)

Calculate your maintenance calories

Shantanu advises, "The first step is to search for a calorie calculator online. Enter your height, weight, and activity level to find your exact maintenance calories, which are the number of calories your body needs to maintain its current weight."

Create a calorie deficit

To lose fat, Shantanu recommends creating a calorie deficit of about 300 to 400 calories from your maintenance level. After subtracting these calories, make sure you only consume the remaining amount each day.

Calculate your macros

Shantanu breaks down how to calculate your macros for fat loss:

Fats: Keep your fat intake at a minimum of 50 grams per day. Since fat contains 9 calories per gram, multiply 50 by 9 to get your daily fat calories.

Keep your fat intake at a minimum of 50 grams per day. Since fat contains 9 calories per gram, multiply 50 by 9 to get your daily fat calories. Protein: Multiply your body weight (in kg) by 1.5 grams, then multiply that number by 4 (because protein has 4 calories per gram) to get your daily protein calories.

Multiply your body weight (in kg) by 1.5 grams, then multiply that number by 4 (because protein has 4 calories per gram) to get your daily protein calories. Carbs: Subtract the total calories from fats and protein from your daily calorie goal. Then divide the remaining calories by 4 (since carbs have 4 calories per gram). This will give you the amount of carbs you can consume daily.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.