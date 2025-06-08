Fitness coach who helped Nita Ambani and Anant Ambani lose weight shares what to eat before and after a workout

Anant Ambani, youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, lost an impressive 108 kg in 18 months a few years ago and fitness trainer Vinod Channa played a significant role in guiding Anant during his weight loss journey. Vinod, who also helped Nita Ambani during her weight loss journey, keeps sharing fitness and diet tips on Instagram. In a May 2 video, he shared 'the perfect pre-workout and post-workout meals to fuel your body and boost recovery'. Also read | The right nutrition before and after exercise If you have half an hour before a workout, you need something that can be digested quickly, so fruits are the best source, according to a fitness coach. (Freepik)

According to Vinod, fueling your body with the right foods before and after a workout can help optimise performance, support muscle growth and repair, and aid in recovery. In his caption, he wrote, “Confused about what to eat before and after a workout? Let celebrity fitness expert Vinod Channa guide you with the perfect pre-workout and post-workout meals to fuel your body and boost recovery! Build muscle faster, recover better and get real results with the right nutrition.”

What to eat before a workout

In the accompanying video, Vinod said in Hindi, “I will tell you how to plan your meal before and after a workout. Before a workout, you need energy and it depends on how much time you have. If you have half an hour then you need something that can be digested quickly. So fruits are the best source. They will be easily digested. Even if you have half an hour, it will get digested and be available in your body for energy. But if you have more time before a workout, and you are eating 1 or 1.5 hours before a workout, then you can eat both protein and carbohydrates.”

What to eat after a workout

He added, “After a workout, you always need to have a combination of protein, carbohydrates, and fibre. Your digestion will be good because of the fibre, carbs will help recover your energy and protein will aid in muscle recovery. If you eat only protein and no carbohydrates, then the protein will be utilised for energy and nothing will be left for recovery. So, while planning, always take scientific guidance.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.