Dietician shares what to eat before and after workout for better performance and recovery

You may have your workout jam list all sorted, but what about your workout food? A workout isn’t solely about reps and sets; it’s set into motion by what you eat before you begin, and it doesn’t end until you have re-energised your body with the right food afterwards. What you eat for pre-workout fuel and post-workout recovery is just as important. Make sure you get the best results of your workout efforts by eating right at the appropriate time.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Fauziya Ansari, Dietician, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai, shared the importance of knowing what to eat before and after a workout.

She said, “Appropriate nutrition surrounding your workouts can impact your energy levels, performance, and recovery. Eating the right kind of foods before exercising helps to fuel the body, while post-workout meals ensure muscle repair and store the energy needed to perform daily activities. Hence, opting for balanced meals, shakes, and smoothie bowls can help one to improve the fitness journey, lose and maintain optimum weight, and improve the quality of life.”

ALSO READ ON HEALTHSHOTS: Volume eating for weight loss: Eat more and drop pounds

Some key nutrients help improve your energy levels and support your performance during workouts. With the combination of consistent workouts and the right nutrition support, fitness goals can be achieved faster. The dietician added to this and said, “Proper pre- and post-workout nutrition will ensure that one achieves their fitness goal. A combination of carbohydrates and proteins will help one enhance performance. Including proteins and antioxidants in post-recovery meals can help in faster recovery. Incorporating fruits, whole grains, and protein ensures muscle repair. It is necessary to choose the right kind of food with the help of an expert.”

Fauziya Ansari shared a comprehensive guide with us that covers pre-workout and post-workout nutrition in detail:

Pre-workout nutrition

Smoothies fuel you for your workout session. (Shutterstock)

Stick to proper meal timings: It will be a good idea to eat a meal 3-5 hours before exercising to ease digestion. Before a workout, have a snack to be able to get energy and perform the exercise without any problem.

It will be a good idea to eat a meal 3-5 hours before exercising to ease digestion. Before a workout, have a snack to be able to get energy and perform the exercise without any problem. Have a balanced meal: Choose food options such as oats porridge with banana slices and put some chia seeds on top. One can also have whole-grain toast with boiled eggs and avocado.

Choose food options such as oats porridge with banana slices and put some chia seeds on top. One can also have whole-grain toast with boiled eggs and avocado. Shakes and smoothies can be filling: For pre-workout, have a healthy shake. For that, blend banana, almond milk, and a scoop of protein powder as recommended by the expert and drink eat for staying active and energetic.

For pre-workout, have a healthy shake. For that, blend banana, almond milk, and a scoop of protein powder as recommended by the expert and drink eat for staying active and energetic. Smoothie Bowl can also do the trick: Combine acai berries, Greek yoghurt, and granola for a nutrient-rich option.

Nutritional benefits:

Carbohydrates will help with energy and staying active. One will be able to exercise without feeling tired.

Proteins support muscle maintenance and help to build muscles, too.

Healthy fats from nuts and seeds give one that much-needed energy.

Post-workout nutrition

Quinoa salad is one of the post-workout meal ideas.(Shutterstock)

Aim to eat within 1-2 hours post-exercise for good recovery. Stick to balanced meals like these:

Quinoa salad with mixed vegetables and paneer. One can also use tofu.

Grilled chicken with brown rice and steamed broccoli.

As a post-workout shake, one can have mixed berries or coconut water to replenish nutrients.

When it comes to a smoothie, choose spinach, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, and flaxseed.

Nutritional Benefits:

• Proteins help with muscle repair.

• Adding fruits will help to reduce inflammation and boost immunity.

ALSO READ: Not losing weight despite strict diet and workout? This common habit may be the culprit

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.