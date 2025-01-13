Menu Explore
Not losing weight despite strict diet and workout? This common habit may be the culprit

ByAdrija Dey
Jan 13, 2025 04:31 PM IST

Midday napping is more harmful than you think. It also leads to several health risks like weight gain.

Many people are in the habit of taking an afternoon nap. After a hearty lunch, there’s a sluggishness, prompting people to rest and wake up in the evening. It feels like a much-needed respite in the middle of the day. There’s often an assumption that sleeping off post-lunch drowsiness can lead to greater productivity. But, this habit can have other unintended consequences, including weight gain. Dr Shikha Singh, a Certified Clinical Nutritionist as per her YouTube bio, took to Instagram to explain how afternoon naps contribute to weight gain and shared insights on the correct duration for napping.

Afternoon naps may be responsible for slowing down your weight loss process.(Shutterstock)
Afternoon naps may be responsible for slowing down your weight loss process.(Shutterstock)

Extended afternoon sleep leads to weight gain

She explained that according to research, there is a 23% likelihood of gaining weight due to afternoon naps. Dr Singh pointed out that if one naps for more than 30 minutes, metabolism slows down significantly, to the extent that despite dieting, people may lose weight very slowly.

Furthermore, prolonged afternoon naps affect nighttime sleep as well, disrupting the body clock or circadian rhythm. When one sleeps until late in the afternoon, they struggle to fall asleep at night.

Much like a domino effect, this, in turn, can lead to increased late-night cravings, which Dr Singh noted often result in overeating, ultimately undermining all the efforts at dieting and working out.

The dangers of afternoon naps were also highlighted in a 2023 study published in the journal Obesity. Researchers revealed that midday naps lasting more than 30 minutes are linked to serious issues, including high body mass index, high blood pressure, and conditions associated with heart disease and diabetes.

ALSO READ: Sleep better, live better: Study reveals surprising benefits of deep sleep for your brain’s health

Safe zone for afternoon napping

The sweet spot for afternoon napping, as described by Dr Singh, is 30 minutes or less for those who truly need one. After waking up, she advised stretching or walking for 5 to 10 minutes to boost metabolism.

ALSO READ: Women who lost 68 kg ‘naturally' shares 8 not-so-boring meals that helped her lose weight

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
