Women who lost 68 kg ‘naturally' shares 8 not-so-boring meals that helped her lose weight

Weight loss shouldn't be boring. All you need is a fitness plan and a healthy yet tasty diet that aligns with your lifestyle. Fitness influencer and weight loss coach Josie believes so. The 33-year-old lost over 150 pounds, which is approximately 68 kg, naturally and often shares fitness and diet tips inspired by her weight loss journey. In a recent post, she shared 8 not-so-boring meals from her diet plan that helped her lose 150 pounds. You might want to take notes. 33-year-old Josie lost over 68 kg 'naturally'.

8 not-so-boring meals to lose weight

In a post titled, ‘Meals that helped me lose over 150 lbs’, Josie shared 8 meals that she ate during her weight loss journey to drop over 68 kgs. She captioned her post, "Just a reminder, you don’t have to eat boring meals in order to lose weight! Healthy eating doesn’t have to be unsustainable. Your fitness + weight-loss journey will eventually become an entire lifestyle change. Therefore, treat it as such.” Here are the dishes she mentioned in the post:

Scrambled eggs, veggies and potatoes Egg, turkey bacon, and English muffin with spinach Peanut butter and banana protein shake Oatmeal with almond butter and blueberries Shrimp with veggies and rice Salmon and veggies Grilled chicken with veggies and rice Ground turkey with veggie mix and rice

Each meal shared in the post is a healthy mixture of carbs, protein, and fibre to aid the consumption of vitamins and other important nutrients. While we do consume carbs and fibre, many of us miss out on adding an adequate amount of protein into our daily diets. Protein is essential because it preserves muscle mass and strength as we age.

Per Harvard Health Publishing, the ideal amount of protein you should consume each day is a bit uncertain, but commonly quoted recommendations are 56 grams/day for men and 46 grams/day for women. Meanwhile, a weight-based recommended daily allowance (RDA) of protein is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight. Additionally, for an active adult, about 10% of calories should come from protein.

