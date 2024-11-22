Alaya F shares a recipe to turn your protein shake into a superfood-packed recovery drink. Here's how to make it

Protein is an essential part of our diet. While protein-rich food is essential for our health and fitness, a few people on weight loss journeys or who want to build muscles take protein shakes. If you are one of those people who enjoy protein shakes, actor Alaya F has a superfood-rich protein shake recipe for you. It is energy-boosting, nutrient-rich, and anti-inflammatory. Alaya F shared her protein shake recipe on Instagram.

Alaya F's protein shake recovery drink recipe

Alaya F posted the ‘100% AF tried and tested’ recipe on Instagram with the caption, “What if I told you that you could turn your protein shake into a superfood-packed, energy-boosting, nutrient-rich, anti-inflammatory recovery drink?” The actor further revealed that she had been using the ingredients mentioned in the recipe for her protein shake for ‘almost 3 years’. “It's super filling, it helps me consume a lot of nutrients and superfoods all at once, and it gives me so much energy,” she added.

Here’s a breakdown of the ingredients Alaya used and their calories:

• Protein powder (1 scoop): 150 kcal

• Almond milk (half a glass): 15 kcal

• Blueberries (7 pieces): 5 kcal

• Half a banana: 53 kcal

• Walnuts (5 pieces): 33 kcal

• Almonds (5 pieces): 35 kcal

• Peanut butter (1 tsp): 32 kcal

• Flaxseed powder (1 tsp): 12 kcal

• Chia seeds (1 tsp soaked): 12 kcal

Alaya also shared important things to remember while making her protein shake recipe. She suggested that her followers properly ground the flax seeds to make their texture more like powder and use unsweetened almond milk because it has low calories and a creamy flavour. She added that the total calories of the ingredients used in the shake was 340. “For comparison, two slices of avocado toast with no toppings is 480 calories). I use this shake as a meal substitute. Instead of snacking, I have this protein shake because it’s super filling and very healthy and helps me get my daily requirements in,” she explained.