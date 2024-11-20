Alaya F shows how to sculpt your face at home without any equipment. Check out her 11 easy steps

Beauty and skincare enthusiasts, take note! Alaya F just dropped her guide to sculpting your face at home. The best part? You can try it too – without any equipment. While face sculpting is often associated with procedures under anaesthesia, Alaya busts the myth that it can be done easily at home. In her latest post, she shows how to redefine your facial contours with simple techniques, proving that a lifted, sculpted look is just a few steps away. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Bhagyashree swears by this super easy exercise for instant leg pain relief and better mobility. Watch how to do it ) Alaya F shares her facial sculpting techniques that can be done at home without equipment.(Instagram/@alayaf)

Alaya's no-equipment face sculpting technique

On Wednesday, Alaya gave her fans a mid-week treat as she took to Instagram and uploaded a video of herself along with the caption, "What if I told you that you could sculpt your face sitting at home without any equipment? Save this video and do these 11 steps 11 times".

She further writes, "Anyone that has been following me for a while has probably noticed that my face shape has changed quite a bit over the last few years! I used to have a lot of issues with puffiness and I had a lot of baby fat on my face." Adding, "Doing these face massages consistently, along with understanding my body's lymphatic drainage system has transformed my face! And so now I'm sharing it with you!"

Check out Alaya's 11 steps of face sculpting

Before starting the steps, Alaya suggests pulling your hair away from your face using a hairband to keep it clear. She advises applying face oil or cream, whatever you prefer and rubbing it between your hands. Make sure to reapply whenever needed, ensuring your fingers glide smoothly over your skin during the process.

1. Start by gently tapping your chest

2. Gently massage under your arms to stimulate the area.

3. Return to your chest for a second round of massage.

4. Focus on your collarbones, massaging gently.

5. Massage your neck in upward motions for a lifting effect.

6. Use two fingers to massage your ears in circular motions.

7. Glide your fingers upward on your cheeks for a sculpted look.

8. Slide your fingers from your nose to your ears with a gentle touch.

9. Massage your eyelids, moving towards your eyebrows.

10. Use your fingers to massage your forehead, easing tension.

11. Complete the routine by gliding your fingers from the top of your head down to your chest.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.