Sunglasses for your face shape: Get your sunnies game right!

Knowing the size and shape of your face is vital when shopping for sunglasses since it will help you make an effortless style statement. To find the right sunglasses, first measure your face, then identify your face shape and then match the shape to your facial features.

HOW TO MEASURE YOUR FACE?

Stand in front of the mirror and take these measurements:

Cheekbone-to-cheekbone measurement: Place the measuring device’s end right below your eye to identify the top of your cheekbone. Measure the exact same spot on the opposite side of your face and write down the number.

Width of jawline: Below your ears, feel for the ends of your jawbone to determine the width of your jawline. Take a measurement along the bottom of your face from one end of your jawbone to the other.

Length of your face: Measure by going straight down from the middle of your hairline, over the bridge of your nose till the base of your chin.

To understand the category of your face shape, look at the measurements and compare them to each other.

ROUND

Rectangular, square, wrap around and shield-shaped glasses complement round face shapes the best (Photo: Shutterstock)

If you have a round face, you are aware of the visible curves and the less distinct angles. It is best to steer clear of sunglasses with curved elements and instead emphasise on sharp angular lines to lengthen and define your face. Opt for colourful, high-on-the-temple frames. Rectangular, square, wrap around and shield-shaped glasses complement round face shapes the best.

LONG

Always remember to skip sunnies that are too narrow for your face (Photo: Shutterstock)

To give a long face a sense of balance, invest in glasses that add width to the long shape. While round or square frames will work well, if you are bold enough, go for larger, even slightly oversized styles for a fashionable face forward. You can also try wayfarers, D-frames or clubmasters. Always remember to skip sunnies that are too narrow for your face.

SQUARE

Choose round or oval-shaped glasses as they soften the sharpness and give the face a more balanced appearance (Photo: Shutterstock)

Characterised by a broad forehead and a strong jawline, square face shapers should choose round or oval-shaped glasses as they soften the sharpness and give the face a more balanced appearance. Aviators, butterflies, round or a frame design that favours oval or circular curves would suit your face.

RECTANGULAR OR OBLONG

Large wayfarer or rectangular sunglasses with thick frames look particularly good on rectangular facial shapes (Photo: Shutterstock)

Oversized sunglasses work best for those who have an oblong or a rectangular face. Large wayfarer or rectangular sunglasses with thick frames look particularly good on such facial shapes, adding width to the face. Another option is sunnies with tall or deep lenses or retro style frames, as the sharp angles and bold lines will give them an edge, sharpening their delicate features. Avoid small frames.

TRIANGLE

Choose a heavy and bold frame with details on the top half to add width to your forehead (Photo: Shutterstock)

Also called pear-shaped face, those with a triangle face have a narrow forehead and wider jawline. The trick is to choose a heavy and bold frame with details on the top half to add width to your forehead. Go for cat-eye, rectangle, round and browline frames.

HEART

Cat-eye shapes or glasses with rounded edges work best to give a balanced look (Photo: Shutterstock)

A heart-shaped face is one with the width, greatest at the temples and lowest at the chin. Go for frames with wide lower edges and no straight lines at the top as they direct attention downward and lengthen the face. Cat-eye shapes or glasses with rounded edges work best to give a balanced look. Even aviators, butterfly, shield, or rimless frames can be tried.

DIAMOND

Oval and rimless sunnies will play best for a diamond-shaped face (Photo: Shutterstock)

Featuring a narrow jawline, forehead and cheekbones being the widest part of the face, those with a diamond-shaped face should use frames with soft curves. Oval and rimless sunnies will play best for you. Avoid frames wider than your cheekbones.

OVAL

Choose sunglasses that cover the face from the eyebrows to the cheekbones rather than ones with oversized frames (Photo: Shutterstock)

With their rounded and even features, those with an oval face can pull off almost any frame — sporty to fashionable designs. Bear in mind to choose sunglasses that cover the face from the eyebrows to the cheekbones, rather than ones with oversized frames that have chances to obscure those symmetrical characteristics.

