Bhagyashree swears by this super easy exercise for instant leg pain relief and better mobility. Watch how to do it

Leg pain is something we all experience from time to time, and it can sometimes be so intense that it disrupts our sleep. But don't worry, actor and nutritionist Bhagyashree has a solution! Though she's stepped away from the world of showbiz, she stays connected with her fans by regularly sharing healthy recipes and fitness tips. Bhagyashree shares simple exercise for leg pain relief on her Instagram.(Instagram/@bhagyashree.online)

In the latest episode of her Instagram series, Tuesday Tips with B, she reveals a simple exercise to help with leg pain relief and boost mobility. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Bhagyashree’s green juice recipe: A nutrient-packed elixir for glowing skin and enhanced immunity )

Bhagyashree's simple leg pain relief exercise

On Tuesday, Bhagyashree took to Instagram to share a helpful video, captioning it, "Leg pain relief! We all need this on a regular basis. Whether it's just feeling tired, pain in your legs, or varicose veins... this will definitely provide you the relief you require. Make sure your hip is touching the wall, push your legs against the wall, and flex your feet to maximise the benefit." Let's take a look at her post.

How to perform the exercise?

To perform the leg pain relief exercise, lie down on your back with your hips touching a wall or flat surface. Raise your legs and place them vertically against the wall, ensuring they are fully stretched and supported. Flex your feet by pointing your toes towards you to create a 90-degree angle at your ankles. Hold this position for 10-20 minutes, focusing on relaxing your legs and breathing deeply.

What are the benefits?

This simple exercise offers several benefits. It helps alleviate leg pain, particularly from tiredness or varicose veins, by promoting blood flow and reducing swelling. For those with sciatica, this exercise can provide relief by easing pressure on the lower back and legs. Additionally, it helps stretch the muscles and ligaments in the legs, improving mobility and flexibility.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.