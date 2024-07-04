Bhagyashree’s green juice recipe: A nutrient-packed elixir for glowing skin and enhanced immunity

Actor and nutritionist Bhagyashree may have stepped away from the glamorous world, but she stays connected with fans through her culinary adventures. She is dedicated to sharing healthy lifestyle tips with her online followers. A true foodie by heart, she loves discovering new cuisines and experimenting with recipes to craft nutritious dishes for herself and her family. Recently, she introduced a new recipe in her 'Tuesday Tips with B' series on Instagram. This week, the Maine Pyar Kiya star showcased a green juice recipe, emphasising its rich nutrient and antioxidant content. So put on your chef's hat and get ready to quench your thirst with this healthy juice. (Also read: Bhagyashree's veggie rice paper rolls recipe offers a perfect low-calorie snacking option for health-conscious foodies ) Bhagyashree shares insightful tips on green juice preparation and benefits

Bhagyashree delighted her followers by sharing a video on Instagram, captioned, "A glass in the morning will keep your skin glowing. Skin benefits, gut-boosting properties, and immunity. This green juice has it all. Try it." In her Instagram video, Bhagyashree demonstrated how to prepare the green juice. The post quickly garnered positive reactions and numerous comments from her enthusiastic fans. Let's dive into the recipe.

Bhagyashree's viral green juice recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup spinach

1/2 cup coriander leaves

2 stalks of celery

1 amla (Indian gooseberry)

Method:

1. Rinse and chop the spinach, coriander leaves, and celery.

2. Cut the amla into smaller pieces and remove the seed.

3. Blend all the ingredients together with a small amount of water.

4. Strain the mixture through a sieve or a fine mesh strainer into a bowl or jug.

5. Use a spoon to press the pulp against the sieve, extracting as much juice as possible.

6. Optionally, you can add a pinch of salt or a few drops of lemon juice to enhance the flavour.

7. Serve immediately to enjoy the fresh, nutrient-packed juice.

Health benefits of green juice

Bhagyashree highlights the benefits of spinach, which is rich in vitamins and minerals that enhance immunity, hydrate the skin, and improve eyesight due to its high vitamin A content. Coriander offers antioxidant properties that support gut health and digestion, while celery adds essential minerals like calcium, potassium, magnesium, and selenium, contributing to glowing skin.

Amla (Indian gooseberry) helps regulate blood sugar levels, aids in weight loss and provides anti-ageing benefits. Integrating this green juice into your daily routine allows you to harness the power of these nutrient-rich ingredients, thanks to Bhagyashree's insightful guidance.