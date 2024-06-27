Bhagyashree's veggie rice paper rolls recipe offers a perfect low-calorie snacking option for health-conscious foodies

Actor and nutritionist Bhagyashree may have left the glamorous world behind, but she continues to connect with fans through her culinary adventures. Her foodie posts on social media are always a treat. Recently, she delighted her Instagram followers with a low-calorie snack recipe, giving a healthy twist to a delicious dish. If you're looking to eat healthily but aren't fond of traditional meals like dal-chawal or roti-sabzi, this recipe is perfect for you. Bhagyashree's veggie rice paper rolls are making waves in the culinary world. So, put on your chef's hat and get ready to enjoy this mouthwatering recipe. (Also read: From roasted chane to stuffed cucumbers: 5 light and healthy snack ideas to tend to your monsoon cravings ) Check out Bhagyashree's easy and healthy veggie rice paper rolls recipe.(Instagram/@bhagyashree.online)

On Wednesday, Bhagyashree treated her Instagram family to a mid-week delight by sharing a cooking video. She captioned it, “A healthy snack that can be made really quick. Low on calories, supertasty and easy to make. All you have to make sure is keep some rice paper ready at home. Quick cut the veggies and saute them on lowflame. Mushroom and brocolli can be replaced by tofu/paneer and waterchestnut OR for the nonvegetarians, chicken, prawn or shrimp. I liked the spicy tangy sauce I make but you can also make date and plum sauce. There are plenty of ready sauces you can use.”

How to make Veggie Rice Paper Roll; check Bhagyashree's recipe

Ingredients:

- Rice paper sheets

- Mushrooms (or tofu/paneer or chicken/prawns for non-vegetarians)

- Broccoli (or water chestnuts for substitution)

- Carrots, thinly sliced

- Kakdi (long melon), thinly sliced

- Spring onions, thinly sliced

- Chilli oil

- Salt

- For non-vegetarians: Chicken, prawns, or shrimp (optional)

Method:

1. Begin by preparing the filling. Sauté mushrooms (or tofu/paneer or chicken/prawns) in chilli oil until cooked. Add broccoli (or water chestnuts) with a pinch of salt and cook until tender. Set aside.

2. Soak rice paper sheets in water until soft and pliable. Transfer to a dry surface.

3. Arrange sautéed vegetables, thinly sliced kakdi, carrots, and spring onions in the centre of each rice paper sheet.

4. Roll the rice paper tightly around the filling, folding the sides in as you go to form a spring roll. Ensure it's sealed well.

5. For the dipping sauce, mix chili oil, light soy sauce, vinegar, crunchy garlic powder, onion powder, and salt to taste.

6. Serve the vegetable spring rolls with the prepared dipping sauce.

7. Enjoy your homemade vegetable spring rolls with a flavorful dipping sauce!

Nutritional benefits:

Veggie Rice Paper Rolls are packed with nutrients, combining mushrooms for antioxidants and B vitamins, broccoli for vitamin C and fibre, carrots for beta-carotene, kakdi for hydration and minerals, and spring onions for vitamins A and C. Low in calories and fat, they offer a satisfying crunch and cater to different dietary preferences, making them a healthy and delicious choice for snacks or light meals.