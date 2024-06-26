From roasted chane to stuffed cucumbers: 5 light and healthy snack ideas to tend to your monsoon cravings

The joy of sipping on piping hot chai with steaming, crispy pakodas is truly unmatched. However, making a routine out of this simple pleasure is not really advisable from the point of view of one's health. That being said, you don't necessarily need deep-fried bites to help you enjoy some monsoon magic. Try out these quick, crisp and healthy snacks to munch on while watching the rain. From roasted chickpeas to cucumber boats, healthy monsoon snack ideas

Roasted Chane

Way too easy to not try right away, roasted chane is a wholesome, protein-heavy answer to your evening hunger pangs. Simply toss a cup of boiled and dried chickpeas in a little bit of ghee. Once they start browning, add your own concoction of Indian spices. You cannot go wrong with a combination of chaat masala, chilli powder and salt, though the recipe can be tweaked however one pleases.

Roasted Makhana

If you do not have boiled chickpeas on hand, simply switch them out with a bag of foxnuts, more popularly called makhana. As a a matter of fact, you can even experiment with western flavour profiles, choosing to toss your makhana in readymade mixes such as Piri Piri instead of Indian spices.

Stuffed Cucumbers

Stuffed cucumbers, also known as cucumber boats, are a fun and fresh way to ensure your body gets its fair share of vegetables. Simply chop your cucumbers lengthwise and scoop out some of the flesh from the 'boats' to create space for your filling. Now for the fun part, you can experiment with an endless number of combinations to fill the boats with. Some chopped tomatoes mixed with cheese and oregano makes for a classic combination. However, you can also opt for a creamier texture mixing together some shredded chicken with curd and salt. The options with this one are quite literally endless!

Homemade Hummus

A PSA for kitchen amateurs: hummus is not all that intimidating. This niche Middle Eastern dip has truly blown up all over the internet in recent times. With chickpeas as its base, it is a significantly healthier option when compared to condiments like ketchup and mayonnaise, not to mention, way more flavourful. Take a look at this recipe from The Wholesome Dish for some inspiration.

Ingredients: Boiled chickpeas - 400 gms, Water - 2 to 4 tbsps, Olive oil - 2 tbsps, Lemon juice - 1 tbsp, Minced garlic - 1 clove, Ground cumin (jeera powder) - 3/4 tsp, Salt - to taste

Method: Simply blend all the ingredients till you achieve a creamy mixture. This homemade hummus is good to be stored in the fridge.

While traditional hummus recipes are made in a food processor and involve tahini (a sesame-based condiment), the above tweaked version will give you a creamy dip which can be enjoyed with any assortment of vegetable sticks.

Apples and Peanut Butter

Got a sweet tooth? Way too simple to be deemed a 'recipe', dipping apple slices into your jar of peanut butter can quickly turn into an addictive routine. The smoothness of the nut butter perfectly compliments the crisp apple. Don't be surprised if you find yourself wanting to snack on an apple every day once you try this combination out.

Note: It's best to not snack on fruits while sipping your tea.

Will you be snacking healthy this monsoon?