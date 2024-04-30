5 easy-to-make and nourishing snack recipes to satiate your late afternoon cravings
From mango chia seeds pudding to baby corn tandoori, here are wholesome snack recipes that are sure to delight your taste buds and nourish your body.
Even the most fitness-conscious people can fall in the trap of eating junk when late afternoon cravings strike. Samosa, kachori, cheese sandwich, chips, cookies are some of the common snacks people crave for when lunch is high on carbs and low on fibre. To tackle this, one must be ready with a healthy snack to prevent derailing their weight loss journey. Your ideal late afternoon snack should be something which breaks the monotony of roti-dal-sabzi, yet is packed with fibre, protein and healthy fats. (Also read: 9 delightful summer sandwich recipes for a nourishing and satisfying breakfast)
Experts suggest you to start planning a week ahead and prepare a list of healthy snacks that help in managing your appetite and fuelling your body. Young mothers may experience these cravings even more as their energy demand is higher.
Ramya B, M.sc, Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Chennai, OMR Branch, shares healthy and nutritious snacks that are easy to make.
1. Mango chia seeds pudding
Ingredients
Mango - 1
Coconut milk - 150ml
Chia seeds – 2 tbsp
Preparation
• Soak two tablespoons of chia seeds in water for 15 minutes.
• In a separate bowl add finely chopped ripened mango. Add soaked chia seeds.
• Add coconut milk, and allow it to set for 15-20 minutes in the refrigerator.
• Healthy sweet pudding is ready to serve.
2. Baby corn tandoori
Ingredients
Baby corn - 10 nos.
Hung curd- 200 g
Chilli powder- 1 tsp
Turmeric powder - 1 tsp
Cumin powder - 1 tsp
Coriander powder - 1 tsp
Oil- 2 tsp
Lemon juice- 1 tbsp
Salt- as per taste
Preparation
• In a bowl add hung curd and other spice powder.
• Add oil, lemon juice, and salt as per taste.
• In a pan of boiling water add baby corn and cook it for 2 minutes
• Add baby corn to the spice mix and marinate them for 20 minutes.
• Bake them for 20 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius.
• Serve them hot with mint chutney
3. Pesto sandwich
Ingredients
Multigrain bread- 2 slices
Zucchini- 1 no.
Tomato - 1 no.
Capsicum - 1 no.
Basil leaves - 1 cup
Garlic- 2-3 cloves
Homemade cheese- 1 slice
Pepper powder - 1 tsp
Salt -as per taste
Olive oil - 2tsp
Preparation
• Cut the vegetables into thin slices and add a pinch of salt on top of the vegetables. In a hot pan add 1 tsp of oil and grill them.
• In a blender add fresh basil leaves, garlic cloves, pepper, salt, and two teaspoons of olive oil and blend them into a paste.
• Take slices of multigrain bread and apply the pesto paste.
• Place the grilled vegetables and slices of homemade cheese.
• Toast the bread sandwich using tawa or sandwich toaster.
• Delicious pesto sandwich is ready to serve.
4. Cucumber avocado paneer bites
Ingredients
Cucumber - 1 no
Avocado - 1 no.
Tomato -1 no
Onion - 1 no.
Paneer - 1 cup
Salt- as per taste
Pepper- as per taste
Chilli pepper- 1 tsp
Lemon juice- 2 tbsp
Oil - 2 tsp
Preparation
• Cut paneer into small cubes. In a hot tawa add one tsp of oil and add paneer.
• Add salt, pepper, chilli powder and saute them well. Once it gets well-cooked remove them from the flame and keep it aside.
• In a bowl add avocado, chopped onion, and tomato. Now add salt as per taste squeeze 2 tbsp of lemon juice into it and mix them well.
• Cut the cucumber into thin round slices now place a spoon of avocado mix and paneer cubes on top of it.
• A quick healthy cucumber paneer bite is ready to serve.
5. A protein-rich vegetable casserole
Ingredients
Boiled peas- 2 cups
Potato - 2 nos.
Onion - 1 no.
Zucchini - 1-2 nos.
Tomato - 2-3 nos.
Cumin powder - 1 tsp
Coriander powder - 1 tsp
Garlic - 4-5 cloves
Olive oil- 1 tbsp
Salt- as per taste
Pepper powder- as per taste
Preparation
• Cut potato, onion, and zucchini into thin slices. In a bowl add cut vegetables, olive oil, salt, and pepper powder and mix them well.
• Blend tomato with a pinch of salt and make it into a puree.
• In a baking pan add boiled peas, tomato puree, salt, garlic, cumin powder, and coriander powder and mix them well.
• Place the cut vegetable on top of the green peas layer.
• Now bake it in preheated oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 -40 minutes.
- A healthy vegetable casserole is ready to serve.
By incorporating these tips and snack ideas into your routine, you can fuel your body with nutritious foods even on the busiest of days.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.