5 easy-to-make and nourishing snack recipes to satiate your late afternoon cravings

Even the most fitness-conscious people can fall in the trap of eating junk when late afternoon cravings strike. Samosa, kachori, cheese sandwich, chips, cookies are some of the common snacks people crave for when lunch is high on carbs and low on fibre. To tackle this, one must be ready with a healthy snack to prevent derailing their weight loss journey. Your ideal late afternoon snack should be something which breaks the monotony of roti-dal-sabzi, yet is packed with fibre, protein and healthy fats. (Also read: 9 delightful summer sandwich recipes for a nourishing and satisfying breakfast) Here are healthy and nutritious post-lunch snacks that are easy to make.(Pinterest)

Experts suggest you to start planning a week ahead and prepare a list of healthy snacks that help in managing your appetite and fuelling your body. Young mothers may experience these cravings even more as their energy demand is higher.

Ramya B, M.sc, Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Chennai, OMR Branch, shares healthy and nutritious snacks that are easy to make.

1. Mango chia seeds pudding

Ingredients

Mango - 1

Coconut milk - 150ml

Chia seeds – 2 tbsp

Preparation

• Soak two tablespoons of chia seeds in water for 15 minutes.

• In a separate bowl add finely chopped ripened mango. Add soaked chia seeds.

• Add coconut milk, and allow it to set for 15-20 minutes in the refrigerator.

• Healthy sweet pudding is ready to serve.

2. Baby corn tandoori

Ingredients

Baby corn - 10 nos.

Hung curd- 200 g

Chilli powder- 1 tsp

Turmeric powder - 1 tsp

Cumin powder - 1 tsp

Coriander powder - 1 tsp

Oil- 2 tsp

Lemon juice- 1 tbsp

Salt- as per taste

Preparation

• In a bowl add hung curd and other spice powder.

• Add oil, lemon juice, and salt as per taste.

• In a pan of boiling water add baby corn and cook it for 2 minutes

• Add baby corn to the spice mix and marinate them for 20 minutes.

• Bake them for 20 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius.

• Serve them hot with mint chutney

3. Pesto sandwich

Ingredients

Multigrain bread- 2 slices

Zucchini- 1 no.

Tomato - 1 no.

Capsicum - 1 no.

Basil leaves - 1 cup

Garlic- 2-3 cloves

Homemade cheese- 1 slice

Pepper powder - 1 tsp

Salt -as per taste

Olive oil - 2tsp

Preparation

• Cut the vegetables into thin slices and add a pinch of salt on top of the vegetables. In a hot pan add 1 tsp of oil and grill them.

• In a blender add fresh basil leaves, garlic cloves, pepper, salt, and two teaspoons of olive oil and blend them into a paste.

• Take slices of multigrain bread and apply the pesto paste.

• Place the grilled vegetables and slices of homemade cheese.

• Toast the bread sandwich using tawa or sandwich toaster.

• Delicious pesto sandwich is ready to serve.

4. Cucumber avocado paneer bites

Ingredients

Cucumber - 1 no

Avocado - 1 no.

Tomato -1 no

Onion - 1 no.

Paneer - 1 cup

Salt- as per taste

Pepper- as per taste

Chilli pepper- 1 tsp

Lemon juice- 2 tbsp

Oil - 2 tsp

Preparation

• Cut paneer into small cubes. In a hot tawa add one tsp of oil and add paneer.

• Add salt, pepper, chilli powder and saute them well. Once it gets well-cooked remove them from the flame and keep it aside.

• In a bowl add avocado, chopped onion, and tomato. Now add salt as per taste squeeze 2 tbsp of lemon juice into it and mix them well.

• Cut the cucumber into thin round slices now place a spoon of avocado mix and paneer cubes on top of it.

• A quick healthy cucumber paneer bite is ready to serve.

5. A protein-rich vegetable casserole

Ingredients

Boiled peas- 2 cups

Potato - 2 nos.

Onion - 1 no.

Zucchini - 1-2 nos.

Tomato - 2-3 nos.

Cumin powder - 1 tsp

Coriander powder - 1 tsp

Garlic - 4-5 cloves

Olive oil- 1 tbsp

Salt- as per taste

Pepper powder- as per taste

Preparation

• Cut potato, onion, and zucchini into thin slices. In a bowl add cut vegetables, olive oil, salt, and pepper powder and mix them well.

• Blend tomato with a pinch of salt and make it into a puree.

• In a baking pan add boiled peas, tomato puree, salt, garlic, cumin powder, and coriander powder and mix them well.

• Place the cut vegetable on top of the green peas layer.

• Now bake it in preheated oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 -40 minutes.

A healthy vegetable casserole is ready to serve.

By incorporating these tips and snack ideas into your routine, you can fuel your body with nutritious foods even on the busiest of days.