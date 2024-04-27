9 delightful summer sandwich recipes for a nourishing and satisfying breakfast
Struggling to find healthy and hydrating breakfast options as intense summer heat takes hold? Here are cooling sandwich recipes that are light on stomach.
A nourishing and balanced breakfast ensures you start your day on a right note. However, finding healthy and hydrating meal options can be a struggle in summer reason. Incorporating summer-friendly veggies and fruits like cucumber, watermelon, buttermilk, curd, lemon, bananas, coconut water, tomato, avocado, berries, Greek yoghurt in your meals can keep your stomach cool and digestive issues at bay. Sandwiches being versatile and handy can come to your rescue as the scorching summer heat comes beating down. There are endless variants of summer sandwiches that you can try making with avocado, tomato, cucumber, mango and a variety of other seasonal stuffing. (Also read: Drink sattu with lemon on empty stomach for these 10 amazing benefits)
As mercury soars and risk of heat-related illnesses increases, here are 8 amazing sandwich options for you as suggested by Abhilasha V, Chief Clinical Nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru.
1. Avocado and Tomato Sandwich
Ingredients
Ripe avocado, sliced
Tomato, sliced
Wholegrain bread
Fresh basil leaves
Salt and pepper
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Instructions
- Toast the whole grain bread slices lightly.
- Layer sliced avocado and tomato on one slice of bread.
- Season with salt, pepper, and fresh basil leaves.
- Top with the other bread slice and enjoy.
2. Greek Yogurt and Berry Sandwich
Ingredients
Greek yogurt
Mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)
Honey
Whole grain bread
Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Instructions
- Spread Greek yogurt generously on one slice of bread.
- Layer mixed berries on top.
- Drizzle with honey.
- Close the sandwich with another slice of bread and serve.
3. Cucumber and Cream Cheese Tea Sandwiches
Ingredients
English cucumber, thinly sliced
Cream cheese
Fresh dill, chopped
Lemon zest
Salt and pepper
Slices of whole wheat bread (or sandwich bread)
Instructions
- In a bowl, mix cream cheese with chopped dill, lemon zest, salt, and pepper.
- Spread the cream cheese mixture on bread slices.
- Layer cucumber slices on the bread.
- Trim the crusts (optional) and cut into small tea sandwiches.
4. Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich
Ingredients
Hummus
Sliced cucumber
Sliced tomato
Sliced red onion
Sliced bell peppers (any color)
Kalamata olives, pitted and sliced
Feta cheese, crumbled
Whole grain bread or pita pockets
Instructions
- Spread a generous amount of hummus on one side of the bread or inside the pita pocket.
- Layer with cucumber, tomato, red onion, bell peppers, olives, and crumbled feta cheese.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Close the sandwich or pita and enjoy this Mediterranean-inspired delight.
5. Cucumber and Hummus Sandwich
Ingredients
English cucumber, thinly sliced
Hummus
Red onion, thinly sliced
Baby spinach leaves
Multigrain bread
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Instructions
- Spread hummus on both slices of multigrain bread.
- Layer cucumber slices, red onion, and baby spinach on one slice.
- Close with the other slice of bread and cut in half to serve.
6. Egg Salad Sandwich
Ingredients
Hard-boiled eggs, chopped
Mayonnaise
Dijon mustard
Dill pickles, chopped
Lettuce leaves
Whole wheat bread
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Instructions
- Mix chopped eggs with mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, and chopped dill pickles.
- Spread the egg salad on whole wheat bread.
- Top with lettuce leaves and another slice of bread.
7. Mango Chicken Sandwich
Ingredients
Cooked chicken breast, shredded
Fresh mango, thinly sliced
Red bell pepper, thinly sliced
Curry powder
Plain yogurt
Sandwich buns
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Instructions
- In a bowl, mix shredded chicken with plain yogurt and curry powder.
- Layer chicken mixture, sliced mango, and red bell pepper on sandwich buns.
- Close the sandwich and serve immediately.
8. BLT with Avocado
Ingredients
Bacon slices, cooked crisp
Lettuce leaves
Tomato slices
Ripe avocado, sliced
Mayonnaise
Sourdough bread
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Instructions
- Toast sourdough bread slices.
- Spread mayonnaise on each slice.
- Layer lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, and sliced avocado.
- Top with another slice of bread.
9. Smoked Salmon Bagel Sandwich
Ingredients
Smoked salmon slices
Cream cheese
Red onion, thinly sliced
Capers
Fresh dill
Bagels
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Instructions
- Slice bagels and lightly toast if desired.
- Spread cream cheese on each half of the bagels.
- Layer smoked salmon, red onion slices, capers, and fresh dill.
- Close the bagel sandwich and serve.
These sandwich recipes are delicious and perfect for a refreshing summer breakfast. Adjust ingredients according to your preferences and enjoy.
