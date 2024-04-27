 9 delightful summer sandwich recipes for a nourishing and satisfying breakfast - Hindustan Times
9 delightful summer sandwich recipes for a nourishing and satisfying breakfast

ByParmita Uniyal, New Delhi
Apr 27, 2024 10:45 AM IST

Struggling to find healthy and hydrating breakfast options as intense summer heat takes hold? Here are cooling sandwich recipes that are light on stomach.

A nourishing and balanced breakfast ensures you start your day on a right note. However, finding healthy and hydrating meal options can be a struggle in summer reason. Incorporating summer-friendly veggies and fruits like cucumber, watermelon, buttermilk, curd, lemon, bananas, coconut water, tomato, avocado, berries, Greek yoghurt in your meals can keep your stomach cool and digestive issues at bay. Sandwiches being versatile and handy can come to your rescue as the scorching summer heat comes beating down. There are endless variants of summer sandwiches that you can try making with avocado, tomato, cucumber, mango and a variety of other seasonal stuffing. (Also read: Drink sattu with lemon on empty stomach for these 10 amazing benefits)

As mercury soars and risk of heat-related illnesses increases, here are 8 amazing sandwich options for you suggested by a nutritionist.(Pinterest)
As mercury soars and risk of heat-related illnesses increases, here are 8 amazing sandwich options for you suggested by a nutritionist.(Pinterest)

As mercury soars and risk of heat-related illnesses increases, here are 8 amazing sandwich options for you as suggested by Abhilasha V, Chief Clinical Nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru.

1. Avocado and Tomato Sandwich

Ingredients

Ripe avocado, sliced

Tomato, sliced

Wholegrain bread

Fresh basil leaves

Salt and pepper

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Instructions

  • Toast the whole grain bread slices lightly.
  • Layer sliced avocado and tomato on one slice of bread.
  • Season with salt, pepper, and fresh basil leaves.
  • Top with the other bread slice and enjoy.

2. Greek Yogurt and Berry Sandwich

Ingredients

Greek yogurt

Mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

Honey

Whole grain bread

Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Instructions

  • Spread Greek yogurt generously on one slice of bread.
  • Layer mixed berries on top.
  • Drizzle with honey.
  • Close the sandwich with another slice of bread and serve.

3. Cucumber and Cream Cheese Tea Sandwiches

Ingredients

English cucumber, thinly sliced

Cream cheese

Fresh dill, chopped

Lemon zest

Salt and pepper

Slices of whole wheat bread (or sandwich bread)

Instructions

  • In a bowl, mix cream cheese with chopped dill, lemon zest, salt, and pepper.
  • Spread the cream cheese mixture on bread slices.
  • Layer cucumber slices on the bread.
  • Trim the crusts (optional) and cut into small tea sandwiches.

4. Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich

Ingredients

Hummus

Sliced cucumber

Sliced tomato

Sliced red onion

Sliced bell peppers (any color)

Kalamata olives, pitted and sliced

Feta cheese, crumbled

Whole grain bread or pita pockets

Instructions

  • Spread a generous amount of hummus on one side of the bread or inside the pita pocket.
  • Layer with cucumber, tomato, red onion, bell peppers, olives, and crumbled feta cheese.
  • Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  • Close the sandwich or pita and enjoy this Mediterranean-inspired delight.

5. Cucumber and Hummus Sandwich

Ingredients

English cucumber, thinly sliced

Hummus

Red onion, thinly sliced

Baby spinach leaves

Multigrain bread

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Instructions

  • Spread hummus on both slices of multigrain bread.
  • Layer cucumber slices, red onion, and baby spinach on one slice.
  • Close with the other slice of bread and cut in half to serve.

6. Egg Salad Sandwich

Ingredients

Hard-boiled eggs, chopped

Mayonnaise

Dijon mustard

Dill pickles, chopped

Lettuce leaves

Whole wheat bread

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Instructions

  • Mix chopped eggs with mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, and chopped dill pickles.
  • Spread the egg salad on whole wheat bread.
  • Top with lettuce leaves and another slice of bread.

7. Mango Chicken Sandwich

Ingredients

Cooked chicken breast, shredded

Fresh mango, thinly sliced

Red bell pepper, thinly sliced

Curry powder

Plain yogurt

Sandwich buns

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Instructions

  • In a bowl, mix shredded chicken with plain yogurt and curry powder.
  • Layer chicken mixture, sliced mango, and red bell pepper on sandwich buns.
  • Close the sandwich and serve immediately.

8. BLT with Avocado

Ingredients

Bacon slices, cooked crisp

Lettuce leaves

Tomato slices

Ripe avocado, sliced

Mayonnaise

Sourdough bread

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Instructions

  • Toast sourdough bread slices.
  • Spread mayonnaise on each slice.
  • Layer lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, and sliced avocado.
  • Top with another slice of bread.

9. Smoked Salmon Bagel Sandwich

Ingredients

Smoked salmon slices

Cream cheese

Red onion, thinly sliced

Capers

Fresh dill

Bagels

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Instructions

  • Slice bagels and lightly toast if desired.
  • Spread cream cheese on each half of the bagels.
  • Layer smoked salmon, red onion slices, capers, and fresh dill.
  • Close the bagel sandwich and serve.

These sandwich recipes are delicious and perfect for a refreshing summer breakfast. Adjust ingredients according to your preferences and enjoy.

