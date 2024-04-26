Cucumber raita or lauki raita; which is better for your health as per Ayurveda?

As the sweltering summer heat takes over most parts of India, our bodies may find it hard to adjust to the weather conditions. Indulging in frozen foods and sugary cold drinks may bring temporary relief from heat but cause permanent damage to our health. Experts advise indulging in naturally cooling foods like juicy fruits, hydrating vegetables, kokum, coconut water, barley water, watermelon, curd and buttermilk. It is natural to lose appetite in summer due to intense heat. No wonder we generously add curd to our meals to improve taste and appetite as it makes the food more palatable in hot weather conditions. (Also read | Curd cuisine: 3 irresistible dahi-based Indian curries you must try; recipes inside) As per the ancient medicinal practice, curd is hot in nature and heavy to digest, which can affect your well-being in summer.(Pinterest)

As much as you want to have curd with every meal, Ayurveda doesn't support overconsumption of this nutrient-packed milk product. As per the ancient medicinal practice, curd is hot in nature and heavy to digest, which can affect your well-being in summer if eaten in wrong way. However, if eaten in a right amount and right way, one can benefit from its nutrients like calcium, phosphorous, Vitamin B12 and Vitamin B6.

Cucumber raita or lauki raita, which one is better for you?

Raitas are summer staple and can be quite refreshing. However, not all curd combinations will bring the desired benefits. As per a Yoga teacher and nutritionist cucumber raita must be avoided in summer and lauki raita must be eaten instead.

"In Ayurveda, the combination of curd (yogurt) and cucumber is generally avoided because, these are mucus producing and when consumed together, they can potentially lead sinus congestion," says Nutritionist and Yoga teacher Juhi Kapoor.

Lauki and curd combination on the other hand is healthy and can support digestion and combat constipation.

Rules to consume curd as per Ayurveda

Kapoor shares other rules of consuming curd as per Ayurveda to avoid harm to the body and maximise benefits.

1. Don't pair it with curd: Avoid pairing curd with fried foods. According to Ayurvedic principles, curd is considered sour and heavy, while fried foods are considered to be heavy and difficult to digest. When combined, they hinder the digestive process.

2. Do not combine it with refined salt or sugar: Avoid pairing curd with refined salt and refined sugar. These refined items will harm the good bacteria present in curd ( probiotic)

3. Avoid taking curd during periods as it increases prostaglandins and may increase cramps, pain and menstrual discomfort.

4. Never pair curd (or dairy) with fruits: Curd is considered heavy and sour while fruits are typically light and sweet. When these contrasting properties are combined, it can potentially disturb the digestive fire or 'agni', leading to the production of toxins or 'ama' in the body.

5. Curd with meat or seafood is not a good combination. Why? When animal meat as protein is combined with dairy protein, then it becomes difficult for the human body to digest them together.

The right way to consume curd

As per Juhi Kapoor, here are some ways you can have curd in a healthy way.