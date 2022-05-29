Hair care tips: Here's how to manage your tresses in the scorching summer heat

Just as the sun in summer damages your skin, it can damage your hair, too as the hot weather and sun’s UV rays can damage the outermost layer of your hair - the cuticle. The cuticle tends to become rough and that causes frizz in the hair that leads to frizzy hair which are dry, unmanageable and prone to breakage.

The excess moisture and sweat can also cause dandruff on your scalp which leads to itchy and oily scalp. According to Dhruv Bhasin and Dhruv Madhok, Founders of Arata, excessive humidity can make hair poofy and dehydrated hence, they suggested deep condition to quench your parched summer hair and look for formulas that add moisture and tame frizz as it also fortifies your hair strands and acts as a layer of protection against harsh environmental aggressors.

Dr Ashini Bhatt, MBBS, DDVL, Hair Transplant Surgeon at Ahmedabad's Kaya, recommended, “Use caps or scarfs-Using a cap or scarf can prevent direct sun damage. Especially if you have coloured your hair then it can fade the color and make it dry. Protect tresses from the sun-Make a daily habit of applying a hair care product that contains UV filters. There are many hair serums, leave-in-conditioners with UV protection.”

For pre-swim care, Dr Ashini Bhatt said, “If your hair is coated with serum or leave-in conditioner, it won't absorb chlorine or any other pool chemicals. It's also better to rinse your hair after a swim.” She encouraged moisturizing shampoo-conditioners since due to excess sweat we tend to wash our hair more frequently in summers but switching to moisturizing shampoos and conditioners can prevent dryness because of frequent washing and if required, one must use anti-dandruff shampoo to maintain healthy scalp and get rid of excess oiliness.

She cautioned, “Avoid heat styling. Give your hair a break from blow dryers, flat irons, and curling tools. Instead giving it a trim to make sure there are no split-ends can also help in maintaining the texture. Let's face it, no matter what, frizz is going to happen. Don't waste your summer trying to fight frizz. Instead, find an easy hairdo like a pony, high bun, or braid for those high-humidity days. Don’t forget to consult your dermatologist to help you get through this summer with healthy hair. ”

Highlighting that as per Ayurveda, the functioning of hair is controlled by the Pitta dosha, Dr Taruna Yadav, Senior Ayurveda Doctor at Forest Essentials, revealed, “When this dosha is out of balance due to external or internal factors, such as heat, sweat and humidity - it affects the proper functioning of the hair follicles, consequently leading to concerns like hair fall, frizz, breakage and dandruff. That is why it is essential to modify one’s hair care routine to beat the scorching summer heat. Integrating some simple habits can boost one’s hair health, resulting in shiny and healthy hair all year around. There are various factors that determine the quality of your hair such as the food you eat, the amount of water you drink, the products you apply, and the way you treat your hair.”

She advised, “Invest in a hydrating shampoo & conditioner: It is important to cleanse and condition one’s scalp and hair at least 2-3 times a week in the summers to avoid buildup and other hair concerns. Use hydrating products that prevent stripping one’s scalp of natural oils, leaving them dry and rough. Pick natural formulations with anti-oxidant ingredients such as Amla, Honey, Onion juice or Hibiscus. These ingredients help infuse the hair with moisture, locking it in to keep it nourished and healthy.”

Insisting to deep condition your hair once a week, Dr Taruna Yadav said, “Deep conditioners or hair masques are your one-step solution to prevent several hair problems. Pamper your hair with some nourishing hair masques that repair and replenish essential oils in your hair shaft. Choosing masques infused with ingredients like Banana Pulp, Hibiscus, Aloe Vera, Genugreek, Honey and many more helps to lock moisture in your hair shaft and prevents frizz and split ends, to effectively decrease tangles.”

She also suggested a weekly oil massageand said, “Oiling your scalp and hair stimulates the marma points sited on the scalp and thereby acts as the rejuvenation and nourishment tool for the scalp and body. Besides rejuvenation, a regular scalp and hair massage with dosha-specific Ayurvedic oils promotes strong, healthy, and lustrous hair growth due to the nourishing, strengthening, and nurturing properties of herbs.”

Asserting you are what you eat, Dr Taruna Yadav added, “Avoid and cut down on cold, frozen foods or leftovers, refined, processed and canned foods. These foods lack prana or life force, or in Ayurvedic terms, intelligence. Ayurveda considers foods with artificial preservatives and chemical additives stripped of their inherent “nutrients” and therefore not helpful in supplying nutrition to your body and mind. Ice-cold beverages also hamper the process of digestion and the assimilation of nutrients thereby increasing the cold, dry nature of hair, eventually resulting in dandruff.”