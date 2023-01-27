Body sculpting: What is it and how does it work?

The body and the figure that we have can be changed through surgical procedures. Often, people do not like the figure that they have and like to go for medical procedures to achieve their desired shape. However, before undergoing the surgical procedures involved in the making and the sculpting of the body, it is important to understand how it works, and if the body type is appropriate for the suggested treatment. There are various types of surgical procedures involved in helping in sculpting the body to mould it into the desired look. Also known as body contouring, body sculpting involves eliminating fat, shaping areas of the body and tightening the skin at places.

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Batul Patel, dermatologist, founder of The Bombay Skin Clinic, said, " With the advancement of body sculpting technology and approval from US FDA for non-surgical treatments, people are now opting for more non-invasive body sculpting procedures.” She further noted down a few non-invasive treatments available:

Cryolipolysis: This primarily works through fat freezing using controlled cooling, which freezes the stubborn fat cells that get naturally eliminated. Cryolipolysis is safe and effective for all skin types, and for repeated application after suggested intervals. Cool Sculpting is a leading body sculpting technology that works on Cryolipolysis. In simpler words, the cold temperature targets only the fat cells which the body’s natural mechanism processes and eliminates, achieving long-term results. It can target many areas like the stomach, flanks, back, inner thigh, outer thigh, arms, bra fat and double chin.

Radiofrequency with high intensity focused electromagnetic technology: In this treatment, the body paddles heat the fat at a high temperature, quickly, preparing them for stress, while the HIFEM makes the muscles contract. This, too, can be done in many areas like the stomach, inner thigh, biceps and triceps, outer thigh and calves.

High intensity focused ultrasound: It uses high focused ultrasound waves to tighten the skin and deliver ultrasound heat to destroy the fat cells.

Injection lipolysis: This involves putting deoxycholic acid into the body to target fat cells. The reach of this treatment is limited and cannot be used for larger areas.