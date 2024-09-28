Sharvari Wagh channels Bella Hadid in a fire double-breasted suit; Alaya F brings the oomph in risque black gown

Sharvari Wagh and Alaya F were two of the best-dressed celebrities at the GQ Best Dressed Awards last night. The actors chose striking all-black looks for the red carpet event with contrasting aesthetics. While Sharvari wore a killer double-breasted suit, Alaya brought the oomph in a cut-out risqué gown. Sharvari Wagh and Alaya F attend an event.

What did Sharvari Wagh wear?

One of the best-dressed celebrities in the new generation of actors, Sharvari, attended the award night in a very Bella Hadid-inspired ensemble. During their Spring-Summer showcase at the Paris Fashion Week, Saint Laurent presented masculine suits for women. Bella, who returned on the runway after a two-year hiatus, wore a black double-breasted suit. Sharvari's look reminded us of the Saint Laurent show.

Sharvari Wagh's Bella Hadid-inspired masculine suit look.

Sharvari's black double-breasted Fendi suit features a blazer with raised shawl lapel collars, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, a tailored fitting, hidden button closures, and side pockets. She styled it with straight-leg pants and a white kimono-collared shirt featuring sull-length sleeves. Wine-red boots, a single floral earring, winged eyeliner, mauve eye shadow, rouge-tinted checks, matching lips, feathered brows, and a pulled-back top knot rounded off the styling.

Decoding Alaya F's ensemble

Alaya attended GQ Best Dressed Awards in a black floor-length gown featuring a plunging cut-out on the bodice, full-length sleeves, a gathered design on the waist, a risqué thigh-high slit, and a bodycon fit accentuating her svelte frame. The golden sun embellishments on the midriff and neckline added a feminine glamour to Alaya's ensemble.

The actor styled her outfit with black block heel pumps and statement-making jewels, including a gold sun ear cuff and multiple gold rings on one hand. For the glam, she chose silver smokey eye shadow, darkened eyebrows, mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks, black eyeliner, French manicured nails, and mascara-adorned lashes. Lastly, she tied her hair in a centre-parted, half-up, half-down hairdo.