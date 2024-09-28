Internet hisses at Bhumi Pednekar 'naagincore' look with glass belly, snake details: ‘Behen kya kar rahi hai’

Bhumi Pednekar is in her ‘Naagin’ era! The actor attended the 2024 GQ Best Dressed Awards last night. On the red carpet, Bhumi wore a glass armour saree by Raw Mango featuring a unique snake breastplate. The ‘naagincore’ look got mixed reactions from netizens. Bhumi Pednekar poses in a snake breastplate saree.

Bhumi Pednekar brings ‘naagincore’ to the red carpet

Bhumi shared pictures of her custom snake breastplate saree look on Instagram with the caption, “Cinderella is ready in her armour #GQBestDressed2024.” Internet sensation Diet Sabya announced the look ‘naagincore’ as they shared the actor's video from the GQ event with the caption, “Are we ready for naagincore?” Let's decode the look.

Elements of Bhumi's naagin breastplate saree look

The custom glass breastplate was attached to Bhumi's blouse and featured two bronze gold snakes adorned over the bust, a protruding belly, and a snake pattern on the neckline. The 35-year-old star wore a strapless white blouse underneath. It has a plunging sweetheart neckline, pleated design, a curved hem, and a fitted silhouette.

Bhumi completed the look by draping a white, gold lotus-printed cotton saree like a lehenga skirt with the pallu trailing behind as a long train. She completed the look with a tassel-embellished dupatta wrapped around her arms.

Meanwhile, for the accessories, Bhumi chose glass bangles, gold snake bracelets, snake ear cuffs, a hath phool, and stilettos. Lastly, gold eye shadow, rouge cheeks, pink-tinted lips, and centre-parted wavy loose tresses completed the ‘naagincore’ look.

How did the internet react?

Netizens had a mixed reaction to Bhumi's ensemble. While some praised the daring look, others were not a fan. One user wrote, “Girl, what is this.” Another commented, “Which part of ‘naagincore’ requires for the Indian uncle belly?”A netizen remarked, “What on earth is going on in the name of fashion? I’m confused and a bit worried. Lol.” Another said, “Behen kya kar rahi hai yaar.”

Kusha Kapila commented, “MOMMMMMMY [fire emoji],” under Bhumi's post. A fan wrote, “Mommy ate and left no crumbs.” Bhumi's sister, Samiksha, wrote, “Warrior Goddess.”