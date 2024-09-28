Menu Explore
IIFA Utsavam 2024: Ananya Panday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Kriti Sanon, stars dazzle on red carpet; Who wore what

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Sep 28, 2024 09:36 AM IST

Celebrities attended the 2024 IIFA Utsavam Awards last night in Abu Dhabi. See who wore what from Ananya Panday and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Kriti Sanon.

Several celebrities attended the 2024 IIFA Utsavam Awards in Abu Dhabi last night. The guest list featured stars like Aishwarya Rai, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, AR Rahman, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Mani Ratnam, Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, Rana Daggubati, and others. Here's a list of the best-dressed stars from the event and what they wore on the red carpet.

Ananya Panday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kriti Sanon at IIFA Utsavam 2024.
Ananya Panday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Kriti Sanon at IIFA Utsavam 2024.

(Also Read | Aishwarya Rai at IIFA Awards picks another predictable look in black embellished outfit as she arrives with Aaradhya)

2024 IIFA Utsavam Awards: Who wore what

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday was a vision to behold in an ivory net saree adorned with sequin and colourful floral applique work. She wore the nine yards with a matching heavily embellished sleeveless blouse. Meanwhile, loose centre-parted tresses, minimal soft-girl makeup, statement earrings, rings, and high-heeled pumps rounded off her red carpet look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu won the Woman of the Year in Indian Cinema Awards at the 2024 IIFA Utsavam. The actor dazzled at the awards show in an ombré deep green and cobalt blue-coloured gown featuring shimmering crystals embellished in strings, spaghetti straps, a figure-hugging silhouette, a plunging neckline, a back slit, and a floor-length hem. She styled the ensemble with black stilettos, rings, emerald tear-drop earrings, and minimal glam. Lastly, she left her auburn tresses loose in a side parting and added volume with blowout waves.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon brought the oomph factor to the red carpet at IIFA Utsavam in a black lace-embroidered gown featuring a raised collar neckline with a risqué cut-out exposing her bodice, full-length sleeves, ruffled pleats on the hem, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She styled the ensemble with bold smokey eyes, black nails, rings, pink-tinted lips, and a braided high ponytail.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul dazzled at the star-studded awards show in a black strapless gown featuring black gemstones embellished corseted bodice hugging her svelte frame, a flowy skirt with a floor-grazing hem, and a plunging neckline. She styled the ensemble with statement dangling earrings, a messy top knot, minimal glam, rings, and matching pumps.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal made a dapper appearance at the star-studded IIFA Awards in a black suit featuring a tailored double-breasted blazer and straight-leg pants. He styled the suit with a matching button-down, black dress shoes, a trimmed beard, and a stylish watch.

Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati arrived at the 2024 IIFA Utsavam in an all-black, sharp look. The actor wore a dapper notch lapel blazer and matching tapered pants on the red carpet. He styled the tailored ensemble with a black crew neck T-shirt, tinted sunglasses, a rose-shaped pocket square, a stylish watch, a trimmed beard, a back-swept hairdo, and dress shoes.

