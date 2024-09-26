Samantha Ruth Prabhu radiates less is more energy in minimalist outfit for Citadel Honey Bunny promotions

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s on a dazzling spree of serving stylish looks as she promotes Citadel: Honey Bunny. She wore a muted green co-ord set by Kresha Bajaj, acing the minimalistic chic look. The understated outfit has a classy and sophisticated touch that echoes less is more aesthetic. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's monochrome outfit was devoid of glitzy accessories or prints, that made the entire ensemble shine with a minimalistic elegance. (Instagram)

ALSO READ: Paris Fashion Week: Balmain delivers unapologetically fused boldness; Gigi Hadid kicks off Rabanne Spring-Summer show

About Samantha’s look

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ensemble has a relaxed silhouette in a monochrome pewter green colour. The tunic features a high, sheer neckline. While the wide-leg pants flared out at the hem, exuding an easy-going yet elegant vibe. The actor styled her hair in a side parting and elevated the hair volume with soft waves. For the accessories, she opted for gold hoops and a statement golden watch piece that went around her wrist in serpentine coils.

Gold is an effective pairing with green, accentuating the minimalistic luxurious look. Samantha's makeup also complemented the simplicity of the ensemble with a subtle, natural look. She opted for nude lips, soft brown eyeshadow, and a touch of mascara, maintaining an understated elegance that enhances the overall minimalistic vibe. The entire look came together seamlessly, reaffirming that minimalism is a timeless and foolproof approach to achieving luxury and sophistication.

ALSO READ: Loved Samantha Ruth Prabhu's lustrous Citadel screening outfit? Its red version can be yours for Rs.3,00,000

About her work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a pan-India actor and is currently attending promotional events for her upcoming release, Citadel: Honey Bunny. Last seen on screen in Telugu movies Kushi and Shaakuntalam in 2023, she will play the character of a spy in the action movie alongside Varun Dhawan.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra dazzles in red; Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in sheer pants and corset for Citadel special screening