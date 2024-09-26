Loved Samantha Ruth Prabhu's lustrous Citadel screening outfit? Its red version can be yours for 3,00,000

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently attended the Citadel special screening with the makers of the series and Priyanka Chopra, who stars in the American installation of the show. Samantha wore a custom blue ensemble designed by Kresha Bajaj. A red version of the ensemble is worth ₹3 lakh. Here's how you can get the look. Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a Kresha Bajaj ensemble.

What is the price of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's outfit?

The Kresha Bajaj look Samantha wore for the Citadel screening is from the designer label's Nephthys collection. The ensemble is called Desher & Dukkah. The blue version Samantha wore is a custom piece created for her by the label. However, a red version of the outfit is available on the official website. It is worth ₹3,00,000.

The red ensemble is worth ₹3 lakh. (kreshabajaj.com)

Decoding Samantha's lustrous ensemble

Samantha's blue ensemble features a satin blouse and bead-embellished pants. The bottoms are made of sparkling blue beads using the tasseling technique, where each tassel is hand embroidered on the panels of the pants. The see-through silhouette of the pants adds a sultry disco touch to the ensemble, making it a great pick for late-night soirées.

The satin blouse features a plunging strapless neckline, floor-length trains attached to the waist, and a fitted bust with a peplum silhouette. It is made using draped satins, representing a flowy waterfall structure and adding to the drama of the outfit.

How did Samantha style the ensemble?

Samantha's stylist, Preetham Jukalker, accessorised the ensemble with pumps from D'Accori and striking mixed-metal jewels from Bulgari, including a diamond chain-link choker necklace, hoop earcuffs, and a Serpentine watch bracelet.

Lastly, blush pink nails, smokey eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, muted pink lip shade, and glowing skin rounded off the glam picks. Side-parted hair left loose and styled in soft curls gave the finishing touches.