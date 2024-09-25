Priyanka Chopra dazzles in red; Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in sheer pants and corset for Citadel special screening

Priyanka Chopra and Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently attended a special screening of Citadel. While Priyanka dazzled in a bright red floor-length gown, Samantha chose sheer embellished pants and a corset blouse. Read on as we decode the two style icons' looks. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Priyanka Chopra at Citadel special screening.

Priyanka Chopra and Samantha at the Citadel screening

Pictures from the special screening were shared by Priyanka Chopra's fan pages on Instagram. The photos capture Priyanka and Samantha at the event, also attended by Matilda De Angelis, who stars in Citadel: Diana, the Italian instalment of the Citadel franchise. Meanwhile, Samantha stars in the Indian instalment of the series, and Priyanka is part of the American show created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil. The event was also attended by Russo Brothers, the show's executive producers.

Decoding Priyanka's outfit

Priyanka's red dress features a sleeveless silhouette, a turtleneck design, metal ball embellishments on the waist, gathered details on the front, a mermaid fit hugging her enviable frame, and a floor-grazing hem. The actor styled the ensemble with striking mixed metal jewellery, including gold hoop earrings, a sleek bracelet, and rings on both hands.

Meanwhile, for the glam, Priyanka chose feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, muted brown eye shadow, coral red lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, and black eyeliner. She tied her hair in a side-parted coiffed hairdo with a few strands sculpting her face.

What did Samantha Ruth Prabhu wear?

Samantha dazzled at the event in a head-turning ensemble featuring a unique corset blouse and sheer embellished pants. The bottoms are made of blue crystal beads that are strung together and feature a see-through silhouette and a flared fit. She paired it with a matching blue satin blouse featuring a strapless design, a bodycon fit, a pleated silhouette, and a floor-length train attached on the back.

Samantha accessorised the ensemble with black pumps, a silver metal chain-link choker, hoop earcuffs, and a bracelet. For the glam, she chose smoky eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, nude pink lips, darkened brows, and a dewy base. Lastly, she left her hair loose in a side parting and styled it in a wet look with hair gel.