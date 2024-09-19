Priyanka Chopra's sultry top and skirt for Nick Jonas' birthday is worth 81k. Here's how to get the look

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Nick Jonas' birthday on September 16. The actor wore a gorgeous orange strapless blouse and a figure-hugging skirt for the special occasion. We found the price of the ensemble. Read below to know all the details. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Here's how you can get Priyanka Chopra's outfit

Priyanka Chopra wore a two-piece, co-ord ensemble from Cult Gaia to celebrate her husband Nick Jonas' 32nd birthday. She wore the Sonoma Skirt and the Maria Top in Bourbon. The set is available on the Cult Gaia website. While the blouse costs ₹38,700, the skirt is worth ₹43,000. Together, the ensemble is worth ₹81,700.

Priyanka Chopra's outfit price details.

Decoding Priyanka Chopra's Cult Gaia look

Nick Jonas ringed in his 32nd birthday at London’s O2 Arena as he performed with his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas. Priyanka's head-turning outfit for The Jonas Brothers concert added another look to her growing list of steal-worthy and gorgeous concert fits.

Priyanka's Cult Gaia blouse in bourbon shade features a strapless neckline with a plunging slit in the middle, a zip closure on the back, gathered Plissé fabric, and a body-hugging silhouette. Meanwhile, the matching Plissé fabric skirt has an asymmetrical waistline, a bundling knot on the front, and a bodycon fit.

Priyanka chose minimal jewellery to style the ensemble, including a dainty gold bracelet, a ring, gemstone-adorned hoop earrings, and stilettos. For the glam, she opted for berry-toned lips, mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, and rouge-tinted cheeks. Lastly, centre-parted loose tresses styled in soft blowout waves rounded off Priyanka's concert look.

About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 after a short engagement. The couple got married in the presence of their friends and family at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. They had two weddings, according to Hindu and Christian rituals.