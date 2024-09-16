Disha Patani takes cues from Priyanka Chopra as she wears churidar kurta set, see what it costs

Disha Patani attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations hosted by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde. The actor attended the event in a churidar kurta set, a style statement Priyanka Chopra wore recently when she visited India. See below as we decode Disha's look. Disha Patani and Priyanka Chopra prove churidars are back!

Disha Patani wears a churidar kurta set

Disha's churidar kurta set is from Punit Balana's ethnic wear collection and features a kurta, churidar pants, and a dupatta. The sleeveless black kurti features intricate gold yoke embroidery, a backless design with tassel-adorned dori ties, a plunging neckline, side slits, a tailored fit, and a calf-length hem.

Meanwhile, Disha's churidar pants feature gold sequin embellishments, yoke work, and zari embroidery on the calves, adding a stop-and-stare appeal to the whole look. She completed the outfit by draping a heavily embroidered chiffon dupatta on the shoulder featuring tassels on the borders.

For the accessories, Disha opted for embroidered black velvet juttis, a gold statement ring, kadhas, and jhumkis. Lastly, side-parted loose tresses and minimal glam, including pink-tinted lips, rouged cheeks, feathered brows, and glowing skin, gave the finishing touches to the ethnic look.

Priyanka Chopra's churidar look

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra also wore a churidar kurta set while attending the promotions of her Marathi feature film Paani. The sleeveless floral embroidered kurti, churidar pants, and zari dupatta were from Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Autumn/Winter 2023 collection. She styled the Y2K-inspired ensemble with dangling earrings, peep-toe mules, rings, and striking glam. Disha and Priyanka's outfits prove that the churidars are back!

What is the price of Disha Patani's ensemble?

Want to know the price details of Disha's ensemble? We have you covered. The Punit Balana ensemble is called the Noor Kurta Set. Adding the ensemble to your collection will cost you ₹67,500.