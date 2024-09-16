Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor's kurta sets for Ganeshotsav make perfect dailywear looks. Guess the price

The Kapoors recently got together to observe Ganesh Chaturthi, including Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Randhir Kapoor. The pictures from the celebrations were shared by Karisma on Instagram with the caption, "Modaks and Memories #GaneshChaturthi #FamilyTime". Her and Kareena's suit sets from the get-together are perfect for a daily wear ensemble. See below for price details. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

What is the price of Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's kurta sets

Kareena Kapoor chose an Anamika Khanna silk kurta set, and Karisma wore a cotton printed anarkali from Gulabo Jaipur for the Kapoor family Ganeshotsav. Kareena's outfit is called Mustard Printed Abstract Floral Kurta Set and is available on the Ogaan website. It is worth USD 479.81, which is approximately ₹40,246.

Kareena Kapoor's Anamika Khanna attire. (ogaan.com)

Karisma Kapoor's anarkali set. (gulabojaipur.com)

Meanwhile, Karisma's attire is available on the brand's official website. It is called the Shubha Cotton Emerald Anarkali Set With Thread Detailed Sleeves And Doriya Dupatta. Buying the ensemble will cost you ₹9,000.

Decoding Kareena and Karisma's ethnic looks

Kareena's Anamika Khanna's mustard silk kurta set features multi-coloured floral patterns and intricate hand-embroidered thread and beaded work. The long kurta has side slits, a round neckline, full-length sleeves, and button closures on the chest. Matching palazzo pants, earrings, a dainty bindi, a sleek bun, and rose-tinted makeup completed the look.

As for Karisma's ensemble, it features a cotton anarkali kurta decked with threadwork detailing on sleeves and a sadabahaar print. She paired it with white palazzo pants and a matching machine-embroidered doriya dupatta. For accessories, the star chose oxidised silver jhumkis, a silver bracelet watch, bracelets, kadhas, and a ring. Lastly, centre-parted loose tresses, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, a bindi, and pink lips rounded off the glam.