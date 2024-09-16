Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are the most beautiful bride and groom; her unique half-moon alta steals the show

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are married. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their loved ones. They chose cream and white-coloured traditional ensembles for the special day, proving simple is best for your wedding. But it was her half-moon alta and simple makeup that stole the show. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tie the knot.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth share wedding pictures

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth shared pictures from their wedding album. The couple captioned the photos, “You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu.”

What did Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth wear on their wedding day

Aditi's classic elegance and love for minimal aesthetics shone through on her wedding day. The bride chose a silk cream-coloured traditional lehenga set for the nuptials. She wore an embroidered half-sleeved blouse featuring intricate Zari embroidery and a plunging V neckline. She paired it with a matching silk lehenga adorned with a broad border and gold threadwork.

Aditi draped a tissue silk embroidered dupatta over the lehenga set like a saree pallu. The actor accessorised the ensemble with gold and polki jewellery pieces, including a choker necklace, jhumkis, kadhas, a ring, and bangles. She complemented her wedding attire with a centre-parted braided hairdo adorned with white gajras. Lastly, instead of the heavy traditional mehendi designs, opted by brides, Aditi went for a half-moon alta.

For the makeup, Aditi championed the clean girl makeup aesthetic. She chose blush pink lips, matching eye shadow, feathered brows, a hint of mascara, rouge-tinted cheeks, and glowing skin.

As for Siddharth, he complemented his wife in a short white kurta decorated with beautiful floral thread embroidery on the borders. He completed the attire with a matching veshti, tan Kolhapuri sandals, and a gold tan strap watch.