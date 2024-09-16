Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth get married in intimate ceremony; share beautiful first pics: To eternal love

Actor couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their loved ones. The couple shared inside pictures of the wedding on their Instagram, showing fans a glimpse of the wedding that made it official. (Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari reveals how Siddharth ‘got down on his knee’ and proposed at her ‘favourite place’) Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are married. The couple made it official on Monday.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth get married

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth shared beautiful pictures of their wedding on Instagram. Sharing them, she playfully called them Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu, writing, “You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu.”

One set of pictures taken during the ceremony see both of them dressed in cream and gold. She kept her mehendi simple for the ceremony, with a simple halfmoon dotting the back of her palm. Traditional temple jewellery, fresh flowers in her hair and simple makeup completed her look. One sweet picture sees the elders of the family and Aditi’s mentor Leela Samson put their heads together.

The bride also shared a second set of pictures with the same caption. The pictures see them both pose in their wedding finery at home. The pictures hint that the couple has gotten married at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, as she wanted.

Their love story

They met on the sets of Ajay Bhupathi’s 2021 film Maha Samudram. While the film failed to make a mark at the box office, love blossomed between the couple. They dated for a couple of years before getting engaged in March this year.

While it was wrongly assumed initially that the couple was married, they clarified on Instagram that they were engaged. “He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.” wrote Aditi Rao Hydari, sharing a glimpse of their engagement rings. The couple refused to speak about them dating but it was clear when they were often spotted out together.