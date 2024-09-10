Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are 2 ‘Apple fans on adventure’, attend It's Glowtime event in California. See pics

Aditi, Siddharth share pictures

Aditi and Siddharth took to their Instagram handles on Monday and shared a joint post of their pictures together from California. He wore a white T-shirt with navy blue blazer and trousers, completing his look with grey sneakers and dark sunglasses. Aditi, posing next to him in all pictures, looked splendid in a peacock blue slit gown with pants, paired with white sneakers and dark sunglasses. Both of them also carried black fenny bags with them and flashed their Apple event cards in one of the pictures.

The caption of their post stated, “First time ever at an #applekeynote (heart eyes emoji) Two Apple fans on an adventure… let’s go! (loved emoji).” Saba Ali Khan commented, “Lucky you (red heart emojis) Me want too lol.” Aditi's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar co-star Manisha Koirala also left a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Aditi, Siddharth get playful

Aditi also took to her Instagram Stories to share an inside video from the event. Seated, she's recording the stage on her phone when Siddharth accidentally interrupts her while trying to find his way to a seat, making his fiancé break into an awkward giggle. She shared another video, in which she and Siddharth are standing close to each other as he says to the camera, “Hi, we're at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in Cuppertino, California for the Apple Keynote. It's going to be crazy.” He then lets out an animated “yeah," making Aditi giggle again.

Aditi and Siddharth got engaged earlier this year. They met on the sets of the 2021 Tamil movie, Maha Samudram. While Siddharth will be next seen in S Shankar's historical drama Indian 3 next year, Aditi will next star in the silent film Gandhi Talks and the English film Lioness.