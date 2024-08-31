Will Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth opt for a destination wedding? Here's what she has revealed

Aditi Rao Hydari, who got engaged to Siddharth in March this year, has responded to a question on whether they will tie the knot in Rajasthan or if it will be a destination wedding. In an interview with Vogue India, Aditi hinted that the wedding could take place in Telangana. The duo will reportedly get married this year. (Also Read | Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth pose together at Eka Lakhani's engagement ceremony, Sidharth Malhotra stuns in black. Watch) Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth went on several vacations together.

Aditi on wedding with Siddharth

When asked about the wedding venue, Aditi said “the wedding will be centred around a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy that is of significance to my family”.

Aditi on what she felt after meeting Siddharth

Talking about Siddharth, Aditi said she ‘is certain that they would have been in love even if they’d met each other in their teens’. “I’ve not been in too many relationships because when I see someone, I instantly know if this is my person. When I met Siddhu, that’s what I felt and had no doubt about it. Of course, there is a process of growing together in a relationship but I had none of that going on in my mind when I met him, it was all about that moment,” she added.

Siddharth and Aditi’s love story

Aditi and Siddharth first met on the sets of Ajay Bhupathi’s 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram. While the film, which also starred Sharwanand, got lukewarm response, it paved the way for their romance. The couple kept their relationship under wraps, but were often spotted together. They even made an Instagram Reel, dancing to Tum Tum from the Tamil film Enemy in 2023, fuelling these rumours.

Aditi and Siddharth made their red carpet debut at the screening of Vikramaditya Motwane’s series Jubilee last year. After rumours of a marriage surfaced, they clarified that they were engaged earlier this year. Talking about it at an event, Siddharth said, “Many told me we had done this (get engaged) in secret. There’s a big difference between doing something privately with family and in secret. The ones whom we didn’t invite think it’s a secret, but the ones who were there know it was private.”