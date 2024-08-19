Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth pose together at Eka Lakhani's engagement ceremony, Sidharth Malhotra stuns in black. Watch

Mumbai's social elite turned out in full force on Sunday night as ace fashion designer Eka Lakhani and renowned producer Ravi Bhagchandka celebrated their engagement with a dazzling party. The star-studded event was held at the Bastian in Mumbai. (Also Read: Aryan Khan arrives in all-black attire for screening of Angry Young Men. Watch) Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, and Sidharth Malhotra at Eka Lakhani's engagement ceremony

The couple of the hour, Lakhani and Bhagchandka, were the epitome of elegance in their choice of attire. Lakhani looked ethereal in a pastel-hued lehenga, while Bhagchandka was equally stylish in a crisp white kurta suit. Their coordinated pastel theme set a refined tone for the evening.

Adding to the spectacle, Bollywood stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth captured the spotlight with their eye-catching ensembles. Hydari turned heads in a red saree paired with a contrasting green blouse, while Siddharth complemented her perfectly in a traditional South-Indian vesthi. They were all smiles as they posed for the photographers.

Sidharth Malhotra made a dashing appearance in a classic black suit, embodying modern elegance. Karan Johar made a stylish appearance in an all-white sherwani paired with white shoes.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor was all smiles when he arrived at the venue and posed for the cameras. The Mr India actor also chose an all-white ensemble for the ceremony. Other notable attendees included Ranveer Singh's mother, Anju Bhavnani, and his sister, Ritika Bhavnani, who graced the event in their festive best.

National Award-winning actor Nithya Menen opted for a more understated look with a simple kurta, while designer Kunal Rawal and his wife, Arpita Mehta, also added their charm to the night.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was accompanied by his wife Anjali and daughter Sara. Former cricketer Zaheer Khan with Sagarika Ghatge were also among the distinguished guests, making the event a perfect blend of glamour and grace.

Other celebs including Neha Dhupia with her husband Angad Bedi, Indian politician Raj Thackeray with his wife, Vijay Krishna Acharya and Siddharth Roy Kapur also attended the star-studded ceremony on Sunday night.