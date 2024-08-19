Aryan Khan arrives in all-black attire for screening of Angry Young Men. Watch

Who else attended?

The screening also saw the presence of Salman Khan's nephews, Nirvaan Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri. Alizeh Agnihotri, Salman's niece who made her acting debut with Farrey last year, also attended the screening wearing a black customised Salim-Javed T-shirt with a matching skirt and shoes.

The screening offered a first look at Zoya Akhtar's upcoming docuseries, which explores the influential partnership of writers Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

About the docuseries

Zoya, in a conversation with ANI, shared her admiration for the duo's pioneering work. "It all started with me because I've watched all of their films," she said. She elaborated on her fascination with their writing process and the decision to document their legacy for future generations.

Zoya noted the significant impact Salim-Javed had on Indian cinema, particularly highlighting their role in shaping the 'Angry Young Man' character that became iconic in the 1970s. "It's not just that they created the Angry Young Man character," she explained, adding, "It was a combination of their writing and actors like Mr. Bachchan that created something explosive."

The trailer for Angry Young Men features prominent figures, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar and Jaya Bachchan, who reflect on the remarkable contributions of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, and executive produced by Salman Khan along with other industry notables, the series is set to premiere on Prime Video India on August 20.

Directed by Namrata Rao, the docuseries promises an in-depth look into the legendary creative duo's impact on the film industry.