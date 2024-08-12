Shah Rukh Khan is back as Mufasa with Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan by his side: New trailer for The Lion King 2 stars them all

Shah Rukh Khan is back in action once again as the Lion King in the prequel to the 2019 remake of the 1994 animated movie The Lion King. The actor plays the titular role in Mufasa: The Lion King, providing voiceover for the photorealistic animated musical-drama. In addition to Shah Rukh, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan have also lent their voices to the characters of Simba and Young Mufasa, respectively for the Hindi dubbed verison. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan says Aryan Khan looked like Jackie Chan when he was born: ‘I even trained him in taekwondo’) Shah Rukh Khan has done the voiceover for Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King's Hindi version.

Sanjay Mishra, Shreyas Talpade in Mufasa: The Lion King

The trailer depicts the old mandrill Rafiki, along with Pumbaa and Timon, narrating the legend of Mufasa to young Kiara, who is the daughter of Simba and Nala. Shreyas Talpade and Sanjay Mishra have provided the voices for Timon and Pumbaa, respectively. The promo showcases the story of how an orphaned Mufasa was rescued by the lion cub Daka, who later becomes known as Scar. The story delves into Mufasa's brotherly bond with Daka and how he finds acceptance in his family as a son. Shah Rukh gives the voiceover for the grown-up Mufasa. The trailer culminates with both brothers teaming up against lions from a different clan as they battle for the throne of The Lion King.

Fans hail Hindi trailer of Mufasa: The Lion King

Fans praised Shah Rukh, AbRam and Aryan's new collaboration and expressed their excitement for the dubbed Hindi version. A fan commented, “Will watch this movie only to listen to his voice (smiling emoji).” Another fan wrote, “Nobody can represent a king better than the king himself (blessings emojis).” A fan also commented, “I will watch the whole movie just for Shah Rukh Khan and to hear Aryan Khan's voice (heart emoji).” A user commented, “Shah and his legacy is unmatched (emotional and heart emojis).” Another fan wrote, “So the king is dubbing another king (crown emoji).”

About Mufasa: The Lion King

Mufasa: The Lion King is also a sequel to the 2019 remake. In the previous installment Shah Rukh had done voiceover for Mufasa, while Aryan voiced for the protagonist, grown-up Simba. It is based on Disney's The Lion King by Irene Mecchi, Jonathan Roberts and Linda Woolverton.

Mufasa: The Lion King is scheduled to release on December 20.