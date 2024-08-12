Shah Rukh Khan says Aryan Khan looked like Jackie Chan when he was born: ‘I even trained him in taekwondo’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took centre stage at the 77th Locarno Film Festival as he spoke about his different projects and other aspects of his career during a candid conversation with Giona A Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival. Shah Rukh spoke about his favourite actor, Jackie Chan, and said that when his son Aryan Khan was born, he felt that he looked like the Drunken Master star. (Also Read: John Abraham calls Aditya Chopra ‘strict’, says he showed Pathaan only to Shah Rukh Khan before release) Shah Rukh Khan says Aryan Khan looked like Jackie Chan when he was born

Shah Rukh on Aryan looking like Jackie Chan

He said, “If I had to count my favourite actors of all time, Mr Jackie Chan will be right up there. He's funny, physically amazing and enacts well. He continues to inspire me. When my first son was born, Aryan, I felt he looked like Jackie Chan. You know, when kids are born, they looks a bit like (makes facial expression). He's like Jackie Chan. He looked very Jackie Chan-ish to me. Then I trained him in taekwondo assuming he'll grow up to be Jackie Chan. I really wanted him to be Jackie Chan, I'm telling you honestly.”

On meeting Jackie Chan

Shah Rukh recalled his meeting with him and shared, “Many years later, like 3-4 years ago, I had the privilege of meeting him in Saudi Arabia. He was as sweet and humble as I expected him to be.” He added, “If he ever sees the interview, he promised to open a Chinese restaurant in partnership.” Shah Rukh also claimed that he paid a tribute to Jackie Chan via multiple references in his 2011 superhero film Ra.One because he's one of his favourite actors of all time, along with the likes of Michael J Fox, Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro.

On August 10, Shah Rukh became the first Indian personality to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award, the Pardo alla Carriera or Career Leopard, at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival. He'll next be seen in King. Meanwhile, Aryan will soon make his directorial debut with the show, Stardom. Jackie Chan is currently filming Karate Kid.