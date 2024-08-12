John Abraham calls Aditya Chopra ‘strict’, says he showed Pathaan only to Shah Rukh Khan before release
John Abraham shared he has a lot of respect and love for his Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan. The film was produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.
John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan starred in Pathaan, which turned out to be become a blockbuster last year. In a new interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, John talked about his experience working on the Yash Raj Films production, and the equation he shares with Shah Rukh as a co-star. (Also read: John Abraham says ‘entire nation missed’ Shah Rukh Khan: 'He is fantastic in Pathaan')
What John said
Pathaan was backed by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand. It stars John as the antagonist Jim, clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's titular character. During the interview, when John was asked about Pathaan's success, he said: "Aditya Chopra is very strict. He doesn’t show his films to anyone, except Shah Rukh Khan! So, whatever information I would get, it would come to me from Shah Rukh. Before the film, I would call him and ask, ‘How is it?’ and he would tell me. He is very sweet. Our energies were fantastic.”
He continued, “When my career started, Shah Rukh was my judge, and now during Pathaan, I was working with him. There was a lot of respect and love. He is an extremely smart, intelligent man but is also very caring and cute. We really got along!”
More details
In the same interview, John praised Aditya Chopra and shared how he advised him to do Dhoom (2004), and said that he was the only person who could make ‘bad look cool.’ John shared that he knows that whenever he will work with Aditya, he is sure that the project would do well.
Fans will see John in Vedaa next. The Nikkhil Advani film also stars Sharvari, and features Abhishek Bannerjee as the antagonist. The movie also has Tamannaah Bhatia and Mouni Roy in cameo appearances. It releases in theatres on August 15.
