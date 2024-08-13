Angry Young Men trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan narrate Salim-Javed's legacy, KJo calls them 'hottest jodi’

The story of the original angry young men of Hindi cinema is all set to be unveiled for desi cinephiles. Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Salman Khan, and Farhan Akhtar will be among those narrating the tale of the legendary writer-lyricist duo Salim-Javed. In the trailer of Angry Young Men released by Prime Video, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, along with their families and friends, discuss their timeless cinematic legacy. (Also read: Javed Akhtar reveals Amitabh Bachchan was initially sceptical to play Angry Young Man) Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar's story will be told in documentary format.

Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar laud Salim-Javed

The video starts with Salman saying, “This is the first one where I'm actually nervous.” As the promo starts with Farhan saying, “The only reason I knew that my Dad wrote those films because he was my Dad.” The trailer then cuts to Amitabh's iconic line from Deewar, in which he says, “Main aaj bhi feke hue paise nahi uthata (Even today I don't accept money thrown at me).” Zoya Akhtar, while speaking about Salim-Javed, points out, “They did 24 films together, out of which 22 were blockbusters. It hasn't happened before, I don't think it will happen again.”

Salim jokingly speaks at the camera and says, “After watching this, Hollywood should call me and say: ‘We are short on stars.’” Aamir Khan, while expressing his views on the writer duo said, “Can you name a single writer today whose name alone draws the audience?” Farhan's friend Hrithik Roshan also stated that, “Whoever has grown up watching their films, carries a little bit of Salim-Javed in their blood.” Karan Johar while complmenting the duo called them the "Hottest Jodi." The video ends with Amitabh Bachhcan saying, “Them being together was altogether a different story.”

Shaban Azmi, Honey Irani and others also give their testimonials for the series.

About Angry Young Men

The three-part documentary series is jointly produced by Salman Khan's Salman Khan Films; Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment; and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films. Namrata Rao, known for her work as an editor on movies such as Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Ishqiya, Band Baaja Baaraat and Kahaani, is the director. Angry Young Men explores the journey of Salim-Javed through their revolutionary storytelling. The duo is known for their blockbusters like Zanjeer, Sholay and Deewar.

Angry Young Men releases on August 20.