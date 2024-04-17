 Salim Khan calls those who threaten son Salman Khan ‘jaahil’, assures Eknath Shinde has given extra police protection | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Salim Khan calls those who threaten son Salman Khan ‘jaahil’, assures Eknath Shinde has given extra police protection

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 17, 2024 09:25 AM IST

After Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's visit to their residence, Salim Khan said that Salman Khan has been advised to go for work as per his schedule.

Salim Khan has opened up on the recent firing at his family's Mumbai residence. In an interview with India Today, the veteran screenwriter called those who threaten his son Salman Khan ‘jaahil (illiterate)’. He also said that Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has provided extra police protection to the entire Khan family. (Also Read: Amid security threats, Salman Khan to return as host of Bigg Boss OTT 3)

Salim Khan and Salman Khan live in Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra
Salim Khan and Salman Khan live in Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra

What Salim Khan said

“What's there to talk about ye jaahil log jo kehte hain maar denge tab pata lagega na (These illiterate people say you'll learn your lesson when we'll kill you)," Salim said. 

“We've been given extra police protection. They've (Mumbai Police) assured protection for us and our friends. If they've arrested two people today, that means they're on it,” added Salim in Hindi. 

He also said that Salman has been advised to continue working as per his schedule. Salim said that since the matter is with the police, they've been asked to refrain from talking about the incident in public.

What happened at the Khan residence?

As per details gathered from the Mumbai Crime Branch, shortly before the shooting occurred, the two suspects parked a motorcycle about 100 metres away from Salman's residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.

Upon observing that there were no individuals present outside Khan's house, the shooters approached it on the bike and fired from their firearms before swiftly leaving the area.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has registered a case against Anmol Bishnoi in connection with the firing incident outside Salman Khan's house.

The police said that Anmol Bishnoi, who is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, wrote about the firing incident on Facebook and used threatening language.

Additionally, the Kachchh police arrested two accused and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Later, Mumbai's Killa Court sent the two arrested accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25 in connection with the firing incident outside Salman Khan's Bandra house.

The accused, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), belonging to Bihar, were presented before the court after a medical examination.

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in the film Sikandar and as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salim Khan calls those who threaten son Salman Khan 'jaahil', assures Eknath Shinde has given extra police protection
