Salman Khan's family very cautious after firing outside his Mumbai home, dad Salim went for walk after incident: Report

Two unidentified persons opened fire outside the residence of Salman Khan in Mumbai early Sunday morning, reported PTI quoting police. Now, as per a report by ETimes, the actor's father Salim Khan went out for a walk after the incident took place. (Also read: Watch: Visuals from outside Salman Khan residence where 2 unidentified men opened fire this morning; Supriya Sule reacts) Salman Khan greets fans on the occasion Eid festival, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 11, 2024.(PTI)

What the source said

The report quoted a source as saying, “Salim Khan is not perturbed at all and carried out his routine as always. The family is very cautious and careful. Salman Khan is safe and sound and is with them."

Salim Khan was seen standing beside Salman Khan on the day of Eid where he waved at fans and greeted them from the balcony.

More details

Although Salman is yet to issue a statement, his father has reacted to the gunshots that were fired outside the actor's home. Speaking with News18, the veteran screenwriter said, “There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry."

Mumbai police was quoted saying by ANI, “Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation.”

DCP Mumbai, Raj Tilak Roushan, told ANI, "Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway in the case. No one was injured in the firing incident."

Salman was last seen in Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3. He will next seen in Sikandar. Directed by A R Murugadoss, the film will be released in theatres across the country on Eid 2025.

