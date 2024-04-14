Watch: Visuals from outside Salman Khan residence where 2 unidentified men opened fire this morning; Supriya Sule reacts

Two unidentified persons opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Mumbai's Bandra at around 5am on Sunday, police said. According to police officials, three rounds were fired. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch reached the spot for investigation soon after. Visuals from outside Salman's residence, where two unidentified men opened fire in the morning, have also surfaced online. Maharashtra politician Supriya Sule has reacted to the firing. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan greet fans outside their homes on Eid with salutes, folded hands. Watch Salman Khan with his father Salim Khan greeted fans outside his residence on Eid on Thursday; fresh visuals from outside the apartment after Sunday's shooting. (ANI)

Police and forensic team present on the spot

"Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation," Mumbai police was quoted as saying by ANI.

“The security has been beefed up outside the actor's residence at Galaxy apartments, and a forensic team is also present at the spot. We are checking the CCTV footage from the area and the surrounding locality to identify the accused,” the police added. More details are awaited in connection with the incident.

Reaction to firing outside Salman's home

On firing outside Salman's residence in Bandra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey said in a video shared by ANI, “Whether it is Salman Khan or any common man, no one is feeling safe in Mumbai and Maharashtra. You have seen that recently there was a firing in Mumbai and an MLA fired in Dombivali. This morning there was a firing outside Salman Khan's house. What kind of law and order is this? Home minister, chief minister, where are you?... Criminals are roaming around fearlessly. The chief minister and home minister should take cognisance of this incident...”

NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule also said on Sunday, "It's extraordinarily unfortunate as the area where Salman Khan lives is a popular area and his family is clearly under pressure... It's a complete failure of the Home Ministry. We live in Pune and look what is happening here, it's a very educated place where people live in peace and harmony, but here also, the crime has gone up. It's not me making the allegations but the data given by the govt of India for Maharashtra."

Salman greeted fans outside his home on Eid

Salman on Thursday greeted fans gathered outside his home in Mumbai on the occasion of Eid. Keeping up with the tradition, the actor arrived on his balcony with father Salim Khan. He smiled, saluted, waved and folded his hands at the fans gathered outside. He was seen in a white outfit, while Salim wore a denim shirt and pants. Later, Salman shared a clip of his meeting with fans on Instagram. He simply wrote, “Eid Mubarak.”

