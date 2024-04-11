Shah Rukh Khan greets a sea of fans outside Mannat on Eid with salutes, folded hands; son Abram Khan joins him. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday greeted his fans gathered outside Mannat, his home in Mumbai, on the occasion of Eid. Keeping up with the tradition, the actor arrived on his iron balcony just at the entrance of Mannat. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan has his wax statues in London, New York, Hong Kong, other cities: Check out the best and worst of them) Shah Rukh Khan with son Abram Khan in Mannat.

Shah Rukh greets fans on Eid

Amid cheers and hoots from his fans, Shah Rukh stood on his balcony, smiled and waved at them. He greeted the crowd with folded hands, saluted them, and also blew kisses. To give his fans a better view of himself, he climbed further up on the railing. On the occasion, Shah Rukh wore a traditional outfit--a white kurta and matching pyjamas. He also tied his hair in a bun.

AbRam joins Shah Rukh

Shah Rukh was joined by his youngest child--son Abram Khan. AbRam, along with Shah Rukh, also waved at the people gathered outside. AbRam got a kiss on his forehead from his father. For the occasion, AbRam wore a white kurta and salwar. A huge crowd has been waiting for the actor since morning for a glimpse of the festival.

Shah Rukh shares post on X

Shah Rukh also posted a video on X (formerly Twitter). Hundreds of people stood near Mannat and cheered for the actor. He captioned the post, "Eid Mubarak everyone… and thank you for making my day so special. May Allah bless us all with love, happiness and prosperity."

Shah Rukh's last film

Shah Rukh was recently seen in the movie Dunki. It features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by actors such as Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

Dunki focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey," which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. He has still not announced his next project. The film released in December last year.