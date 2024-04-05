Shah Rukh Khan has his wax statues in London, New York, Hong Kong, other cities: Check out the best and worst of them

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan following not only in India but across the world. He is loved and admired by the common man as well as celebrities. To honour him and his work, several wax statues have been dedicated to the actor globally. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan’s wax statue debuts at Madame Tussauds Delhi as fans flock for selfies) Shah Rukh Khan's wax statues in Dubai and Prague.

Fans share pics of Shah Rukh's wax statues

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a fan account shared a thread of photos of the actor's wax statues in India and other countries such as the US, UK, Germany, France, Czech Republic, Thailand, Singapore and Australia. His statue has also been made in Delhi, Asansol and Kolkata. The caption read, "Wax statue of #ShahRukhKhan in various countries."

What the statues wear, their expressions

The wax statues of Shah Rukh in Paris, Washington DC, Singapore, New York, Berlin, and Hong Kong have been dressed in white or black shirts, black jackets and trousers. The actor's statue in Bangkok is seen doing the actor's iconic pose dressed in a black and golden sherwani.

Shah Rukh's statue in Prague, which barely resembles the actor, is seen in a white T-shirt under a brown jacket and denims. The actor's wax statue in London was dressed in a checkered shirt and pants. The actor's statue in Sydney has been given his DDLJ look--red checkered shirt, white pants and black leather jacket.

Shah Rukh's statue in Delhi is seen in a traditional outfit--blue sherwani. The statue of the actor in New York was dressed in a white and red sherwani. His statue in Dubai, which looks very similar to the actor's face, has been dressed in a black and silver sherwani and pants. While most of the statues pose with arms folded, a few of them have been made with his signature pose--arms wide open on the sides.

Shah Rukh's last film

Shah Rukh was recently seen Dunki alongside Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. Dunki focuses on the issue of immigration. He has still not announced his next project.

