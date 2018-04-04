Shah Rukh Khan’s wax statue debuts at Madame Tussauds Delhi as fans flock for selfies

The Madame Tussauds wax museum in New Delhi has revealed what could be its biggest attraction. Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s statue was unveiled on Wednesday and the fans love it already.

Dressed in a blue achkan and striking his famous arms-spread-wide pose, the statue received a lot of attention from the visitors on the first day itself. “The king has graced #TussaudsDelhi. Show your love #NaamToSunaHiHoga,” the official handle of the museum posted on Twitter.

An Indian visitor takes a selfie with a waxwork of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds. (AFP)

The wax statue’s look is quite similar to what he wore for his appearance in Heyy Babyy’s song, Mast Kalandar. The fans appreciate that the museum chose to dress the statue in traditional Indian wear.

Shah Rukh Khan in Heyy Babyy.

This is Shah Rukh’s second wax statue after the one on display at Madame Tussauds London. It was unveiled in 2007.

The Madame Tussauds museum is located in Connaught Place in Delhi and also houses the wax figures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and more.

Shah Rukh is currently shooting for Anand L Rai’s Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

