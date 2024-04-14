2 persons open fire outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence: Police

Two unidentified persons opened fire outside the residence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Mumbai early Sunday morning, reported PTI quoting police. According to the report, the persons fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra area, where the actor lives. Bollywood actor Salman Khan with father Salim Khan greets fans on the occasion Eid festival, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 11, 2024.(PTI)

The local police and the crime branch have started a probe into the incident, he said.

A team of forensic science experts also reached the site, the police said.

"Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation," according to Mumbai police.

Since November 2022, Salman Khan’s security cover has been beefed up to Y-Plus following threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. The actor has also been granted a licence to carry a personal weapon. He has also purchased a new bulletproof vehicle.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates