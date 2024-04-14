 2 persons open fire outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence: Police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

2 persons open fire outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence: Police

ByHT News Desk
Apr 14, 2024 09:01 AM IST

2 persons open fire outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence: Police

Two unidentified persons opened fire outside the residence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Mumbai early Sunday morning, reported PTI quoting police. According to the report, the persons fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra area, where the actor lives.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan with father Salim Khan greets fans on the occasion Eid festival, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 11, 2024.(PTI)
Bollywood actor Salman Khan with father Salim Khan greets fans on the occasion Eid festival, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 11, 2024.(PTI)

The local police and the crime branch have started a probe into the incident, he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

A team of forensic science experts also reached the site, the police said.

"Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation," according to Mumbai police.

Since November 2022, Salman Khan’s security cover has been beefed up to Y-Plus following threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. The actor has also been granted a licence to carry a personal weapon. He has also purchased a new bulletproof vehicle.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / 2 persons open fire outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence: Police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On