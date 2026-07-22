'Devastated, cried a lot': NEET AIR 1 holder recalls how paper leak, exam cancellation shattered him

The cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 examination due to a paper leak left lakhs of aspirants grappling with uncertainty. The backlash over the paper leak and student suicides has only grown since then, triggering Cockroach Janta party (CJP)-led protests and emotional distress among students across the country. Speaking about the period following the cancellation, Gupta said he struggled to come to terms with what had happened. (Screengrab@ANI)

While many spoke of the mental toll the decision took on them, Aryan Gupta—who secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the Re-NEET UG 2026 examination on June 21—has now shared that he too was overwhelmed by the setback. Recalling the days after the exam was cancelled, Gupta said he was "really devastated" and "cried a lot" before deciding to begin his preparation again.

Speaking about the period following the cancellation, Gupta said he struggled to come to terms with what had happened.

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