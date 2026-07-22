Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Wednesday appealed to members to ensure meaningful proceedings during the upcoming Monsoon session starting August 3, saying the House should witness constructive discussions on the government's performance over the past four-and-a-half years. Expect 'constructive' debate during UP Assembly Monsoon session: Speaker

Talking to PTI videos here, Mahana said that the 18th Uttar Pradesh Assembly has completed nearly four-and-a-half years of its five-year term, with about six months remaining.

He said the state government's supplementary budget would be presented during the Monsoon session, which is scheduled to begin on August 3 and continue till August 6.

"The House will meet from August 3 to 6 and the supplementary budget will be presented. I expect all political parties to participate in discussions on the achievements and work done by the government over the last four-and-a-half years," Mahana said.

The Speaker said both the treasury and opposition benches were entitled to present their respective viewpoints, but stressed that debates should be conducted with facts, logic and within the dignity and decorum of the House.

"No one is guided on what to speak. Members should raise issues, including their grievances, and the government will respond. My appeal to all honourable members is to ensure the Assembly functions smoothly," he said.

Mahana also expressed hope that the session would witness effective and meaningful debates, describing it as an opportunity to review the work undertaken during the Assembly's tenure so far.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the convening of the third session of the state legislature for 2026 from August 3, during which the supplementary budget for the 2026-27 financial year and other legislative business will be taken up.

The previous session of the state legislature was convened on April 30.

Both Houses were adjourned sine die the same day before the session was formally prorogued on May 7.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.